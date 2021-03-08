Kindergarten teacher pilots app to help detect dyslexia, assess reading readiness

Educators can get more information about taking part in the study at www.appriseproject.org.

VanBrocklin said all the parents of students in her classroom agreed to have their children involved.

Key milestone

Laura Spencer, whose son Jackson is a student of VanBrocklin, said literacy is so important for a child’s development, whether they are really excelling at it or there are areas where they need to improve.

“It is a milestone that has to be met. If children aren’t able to read, it can hold them back academically in the future,” said Spencer, who has a bachelor’s degree in science for communication disorders and a doctorate in audiology.

“He loved it. He would get so excited,” Spencer said of her son’s involvement with the project.

Early intervention is so important, added Anne Palzkill, president and principal of Edgewood Campus School, who arranged for substitutes when VanBrocklin needed to be away from her classroom.

“I am a firm believer if someone has a passion ... I am going to do what I can to support them,” Palzkill said.

Off to Harvard