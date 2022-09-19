Kid's Raptor Fest teaches students of all ages to care for land, water and wildlife

A county park on Lake Kegonsa with a fascinating conservation history was the site of the first festival designed to encourage children to take care of the land, the water and the creatures that live there.

“If we started exposing them to the lake and the opportunities where they would learn to love the water and take care of the animals they could really be ambassadors of the lake and the stewards of the land,” said Kim VanBrocklin of the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society.

The Kids Raptor Fest took place Sept. 11 at Fish Camp County Park in McFarland, located on the northwest shore of Lake Kegonsa at the inlet of the Yahara River. Because of rain it was held inside a 1937 building that was part of a fish camp established by the Wisconsin Conservation Department to remove invasive carp, which are detrimental to water quality and disturb habitat for native aquatic plants and animals.

But on this day, raptors were the stars of the day at the event designed to encourage attendees to take care of the lake and the river to protect the habitat and ecosystem that draws the birds, said VanBrocklin, chairwoman of the society’s wildlife committee which spearheaded the event. Because of avian flu concerns, the Raptor Education Group of Antigo did not bring the live birds.

The idea for the fest was to create something that represented a science fair, but it was also designed as multi-generational, so it included talks, which drew in adults. A canoe and kayak trip also had been scheduled to see an occupied osprey nest on Lake Kegonsa, but it was canceled because of the weather.

The group picked the date because it is Grandparents’ Day, and some children had grandparents attend. Tillie Igielski’s grandparents, Pat and Cindy Guiney, were there. Pat Guiney is on the society’s board of directors.

“I’ve done every single thing,” third-grader Tillie, of Madison, said about her participation in the activities.

She also came with her parents, Jim and Josie, and brother, Crosby, who is in 4K.

Caitlin Kiley, of Oregon, came with her two daughters, first-grader Sofia Munoz Kiley and 2-year-old Violeta Munoz Kiley.

“We just wanted a chance to do some things in nature,” Kiley said. “When we found out it was raining, we didn’t mind that it was inside ... We heard there would be things they could touch.”

Kate Goscha, of Madison, said the event tied into her first-grade son’s love of nature. She said Jack is always looking for animals like turtles and birds. He said his favorite activity was matching X-rays to photos of animals.

The activities

Speakers included Rich Staffen, a zoologist and conservation biologist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and an authority on raptors, who spoke about ospreys. He had originally planned to lead the canoe and kayak excursion and then speak at the site.

Patrick Ready talked about owls, kestrels and ospreys. He became an osprey resource when he lived in Stoughton and worked with the city and utility companies to assure safe nesting locations. The past several years he has been involved with American kestrel nest box monitoring for Madison Audubon in Dane County.

Educational booths were set up by Wild Birds Unlimited, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, International Crane Foundation and Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center. The E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland brought books on topics such as climate change, zebra mussels, birding and pollinator gardens, which people could check out that day.

Other activities included arts and crafts, such as making a snowy owl with a pine cone and cotton, and decorating binoculars made out of paper towel tubes. Games included matching animal X-rays to photos of birds and other animals, and matching weighted sandbags to the correct birds according to what they would weigh. When children completed a nature scavenger hunt they could choose and open an egg found in a life-size replica of an osprey nest to get a prize.

Two 4-foot-by-4-foot osprey nesting platforms, which will be mounted on utility poles, were also on display. Mike Nee, of Deerfield, volunteered his services for the society’s project and did the fabrication at Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing, where he previously worked. Isthmus also donated the materials and the design-engineering services.

A sign mounted on a wall allowed people to measure their own wingspan against the five raptors seen on Lake Kegonsa — bald eagle, osprey, sandhill crane, great horned owl and red-tailed hawk — and then receive a sticker of their measurement.

The society received a grant for $5,000 from the Alliant Energy Foundation to pay for the portable sign and a permanent one that will be built of wood and measure 8 feet by 6 feet. It will be constructed by Sign Art Studio, of Mount Horeb, and placed at Fish Camp County Park this spring.

Fish Camp

Fish Camp County Park is supported in part by the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society, which helped with refurbishment of the building that housed the fest. It is known as the “net house” because it stored the equipment for removing the carp from the lake by using mile-long surrounding nets, called a seine. That building and another 1937 building known as the “corn house” were built by the Works Progress Administration, a depression-era federal work program.

The corn house held milk cans of kernel corn to feed the carp in the holding pond until the live carp were transported to stock ponds or fresh fish markets. The practice was discontinued in 1969 because of declining carp markets and increasing operational costs, but other efforts are being implemented to continue to remove carp.

Improvements planned at the park include creating accessible fishing and boating piers and construction of a new bike trail that will connect Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park in Stoughton. Once completed, it will serve as a segment of the Lower Yahara River Trail.