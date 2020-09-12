Kids-focused Black Lives Matter march Sunday

“As allies we understand the importance of centering the voices of those most impacted by racism, capitalism, and state violence and we are thrilled to be creating an event that attempts to do this and to push our city's analysis beyond platitudes and abstract intentions to concrete action that will change the conditions that create and are created by white supremacy,” it states.

Muldrow said she is honored to speak about why it’s important for kids and families to care about the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s confident that, “in the long-run, we’re going to have a better world.”

“So often people underestimate the depth of compassion our children are capable of,” she said. “Kids rise to the occasion of being radical with such conviction that it doesn’t even seem radical, it just seems like a better world is inevitable. Young people are going to show up with new ideas and allow us to treat one another better.”