 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids-focused Black Lives Matter march Sunday
top story

Kids-focused Black Lives Matter march Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
CAPSchoolBoardSwearingInBB107837-04292019213455 (copy)

Ali Muldrow, right, accepts the duties of the Madison School Board position during the MMSD swearing-in ceremony at Cesar Chávez Elementary School in Madison on April 29, 2019. Muldrow will speak at a Kids March for Black Lives Sunday.

 BEN BREWER

A Kids March for Black Lives on Madison’s near east side is set for Sunday.

The event, sponsored by several Madison child-centered organizations, will begin at McPike Park at 3 p.m. From there, people will take a short march to Orton Park, where Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow will speak about the importance of educating children about race.

Muldrow said Friday her speech will focus on three themes: courage, creativity and kindness.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be there and be in community with folks and also to speak to this movement and this moment,” Muldrow said. “It’s historically relevant and it’s cool to get to be a part of a world that wants to change for the better.”

According to the Facebook event, there are more than 70 hosting organizations, including Allies for Black Lives - Madison. The event is expected to last until 5:15 p.m., and organizers encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In addition to Muldrow’s speech, the event will include a “short but poignant teach-in about movement demands,” including defunding police and investing in Black communities. It is “geared towards children who, like most of us, will benefit from some unpacking of what ‘safety’ really means,” the Facebook event page states.

“As allies we understand the importance of centering the voices of those most impacted by racism, capitalism, and state violence and we are thrilled to be creating an event that attempts to do this and to push our city's analysis beyond platitudes and abstract intentions to concrete action that will change the conditions that create and are created by white supremacy,” it states.

[Voices of protest: Activists share the goals, hopes and fears that keep them pushing for change]

Muldrow said she is honored to speak about why it’s important for kids and families to care about the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s confident that, “in the long-run, we’re going to have a better world.”

“So often people underestimate the depth of compassion our children are capable of,” she said. “Kids rise to the occasion of being radical with such conviction that it doesn’t even seem radical, it just seems like a better world is inevitable. Young people are going to show up with new ideas and allow us to treat one another better.”

Calling it “humbling” to be asked to speak given the number of voices in the community doing work on the Black Lives Matter movement, Muldrow plans to “outline all of the different ways that young people can get involved.”

“I hope people make it out and I hope people tune in in whatever ways feel good to them,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction that is a part of a lot of steps, and I hope people are finding ways to get involved and support this movement.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics