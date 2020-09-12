Kids-focused Black Lives Matter march Sunday

A Kids March for Black Lives on Madison’s near east side is set for Sunday.
The event, sponsored by several Madison child-centered organizations, will begin at McPike Park at 3 p.m. From there, people will take a short march to Orton Park, where Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow will speak about the importance of educating children about race.
Muldrow said Friday her speech will focus on three themes: courage, creativity and kindness.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be there and be in community with folks and also to speak to this movement and this moment,” Muldrow said. “It’s historically relevant and it’s cool to get to be a part of a world that wants to change for the better.”
According to the Facebook event, there are more than 70 hosting organizations, including Allies for Black Lives - Madison. The event is expected to last until 5:15 p.m., and organizers encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In addition to Muldrow’s speech, the event will include a “short but poignant teach-in about movement demands,” including defunding police and investing in Black communities. It is “geared towards children who, like most of us, will benefit from some unpacking of what ‘safety’ really means,” the Facebook event page states.
“As allies we understand the importance of centering the voices of those most impacted by racism, capitalism, and state violence and we are thrilled to be creating an event that attempts to do this and to push our city's analysis beyond platitudes and abstract intentions to concrete action that will change the conditions that create and are created by white supremacy,” it states.
Muldrow said she is honored to speak about why it’s important for kids and families to care about the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s confident that, “in the long-run, we’re going to have a better world.”
“So often people underestimate the depth of compassion our children are capable of,” she said. “Kids rise to the occasion of being radical with such conviction that it doesn’t even seem radical, it just seems like a better world is inevitable. Young people are going to show up with new ideas and allow us to treat one another better.”
Calling it “humbling” to be asked to speak given the number of voices in the community doing work on the Black Lives Matter movement, Muldrow plans to “outline all of the different ways that young people can get involved.”
“I hope people make it out and I hope people tune in in whatever ways feel good to them,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction that is a part of a lot of steps, and I hope people are finding ways to get involved and support this movement.”
