Kerr, Underly increasingly drawing contrasts in State Superintendent race

The two candidates to become the next Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction have been trying to draw stark contrasts between themselves and their opponent in recent weeks.
While the seven-person primary was high-level and harder to parse, Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr emerged as the two highest vote-getters in February and have tried to court voters more clearly in the nonpartisan race in the weeks since.
Underly has the backing of unions and more liberal-leaning leaders, including an endorsement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Kerr has received support from more conservatives, including former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, though she describes herself as a Democrat.
The increasingly partisan dimension of the race was on display during a series of forums this week, hosted by the Rotary Club of Madison, Marquette University Law School, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Though both support initiatives like more funding for education, they differ on their perspectives toward private school voucher programs and in the rhetoric over reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerr, who retired last summer as the superintendent of the Brown Deer School District, has said she would push for all schools to reopen immediately, while Underly has touted her experience as the current superintendent in the Pecatonica School District and said that while she wants schools open, it is a complex issue that requires local solutions.
They both sought to put their differences in more direct terms this week.
“Wisconsin faces a real choice to elect someone who wants to make sure that every student has a great school and real opportunity or somebody who wants to divide us, waste our precious resources and pick winners and losers among our students,” Underly said during the Marquette forum.
In that same forum, Kerr outlined a plan to decentralize the Department of Public Instruction by creating offices around the state and making it a “customer service” instead of “regulatory” agency. She also questioned Underly’s support beyond unions.
“I am beholden to kids and families and educators, in that order,” she said. “My opponent is beholden to teachers’ unions.”
Kerr’s campaign has seen controversy since immediately after finishing second in the primary. The day after the primary, she deleted her account after sending a tweet in response to a post asking people generally to recall the first time they were called the N-word.
“I was 16 in high school and white — my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me,” she wrote in the tweet, apologizing after receiving criticism.
In the days following, her campaign manager and an attorney who were connected with Democrats in the past both quit. In the WASB forum Thursday, she called her current campaign team “bipartisan,” and said that team would help her navigate the divided government at the Capitol.
“I’m a bridge-builder, I’m an arranger,” she said, expressing disappointment the race had become partisan.
Underly offered a similar sentiment earlier in the week.
“The partisanship of it does sadden me, because schools should be nonpartisan, public schooling should be nonpartisan,” Underly told the Rotary Club.
Friday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that emails showed Kerr had set up work for her private consulting business through her public employee email before she retired from her superintendent position. Kerr downplayed how many emails she sent and how much time she spent on them, according to the State Journal.
Underly, meanwhile, came under criticism as well this week after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported she had sent her children to private school while working for the Department of Public Instruction in Madison, despite her opposition to private vouchers. Underly paid for the schooling herself, according to the article, which she said made it a separate issue from taxpayer-funded voucher programs.
