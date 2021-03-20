Kerr, Underly increasingly drawing contrasts in State Superintendent race

The two candidates to become the next Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction have been trying to draw stark contrasts between themselves and their opponent in recent weeks.

While the seven-person primary was high-level and harder to parse, Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr emerged as the two highest vote-getters in February and have tried to court voters more clearly in the nonpartisan race in the weeks since.

Underly has the backing of unions and more liberal-leaning leaders, including an endorsement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Kerr has received support from more conservatives, including former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, though she describes herself as a Democrat.

The increasingly partisan dimension of the race was on display during a series of forums this week, hosted by the Rotary Club of Madison, Marquette University Law School, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Policy Forum.