Kerr, Underly discuss issues facing students with disabilities in state superintendent forum

“We have to support all children across Wisconsin, that is the job of the state superintendent,” she said.

Both candidates agreed the state needs to reimburse school districts at a higher rate for special education expenses, with Kerr pushing for a 90% reimbursement rate and Underly pointing out that districts paying for it themselves takes away from the district as a whole.

“That money would then stay in our general fund and could be used for things like teacher salaries, lowering class size,” Underly said.

The candidates also said that if elected, they would work with districts that failed to meet their obligations under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to improve performance, rather than focusing on disciplinary action.

“Instead of blaming the school district for their lack of results, we need to work as partners,” Kerr said. “Surround them with great expertise and resources to help their staff improve and do better.”