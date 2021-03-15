'Keep creating': Madison high schools make theater virtually

While the physical stages at four Madison Metropolitan School District high schools remained dark this year, students and staff made sure the show went on.
Theater programming looked different during a year of virtual learning. Yet students who decided to participate said performing this way was still meaningful, even though it wasn't easy. Monologues, song cycles and one acts with small casts took the place of big shows, as students moved to rehearsing and performing virtually.
“I’m very thankful that we had adults who put value in it,” said La Follette senior Lydia Burke. “I’m just very thankful that during this trying time, the pandemic and not seeing your friends, we have people who saw the value in putting in the effort.”
La Follette’s performance of “What I Want to Say But Never Will” ran from Jan. 22-29 through a streaming service called Broadway on Demand. In early march, Memorial wrapped up virtual auditions for its spring musical, “Now. Here. This.” written by the creators of “[title of show].”
West held auditions a few months ago for a song cycle, “The Theory of Relativity,” which will serve as its spring musical (performance dates TBD). The show describes itself as “a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives.”
In December, East High performed a series of monologues and short plays written during the pandemic. “Alone, Together” was commissioned by UC Santa Barbara's LAUNCH PAD and designed to be performed in a video conference.
This weekend, Edgewood High School presents a virtual musical, “A Killer Party.” The show opens Thursday night and runs through Sunday.
Paul Milisch oversees the theater programs at East and La Follette high schools. By continuing performance, he hoped to give his students a small piece of a “normal” high school experience in a tumultuous year.
“I share the same passion as a lot of our students,” Milisch said. “We want to keep creating. We’ll do whatever we can to keep doing that.”
Online applause
Performing virtually could not provide the same type of bonds that long rehearsals and last-minute changes create in a typical high school theater show. But students also got lessons they otherwise wouldn’t have. Lydia said she “learned more about myself as an actor because I had to do everything so independently.”
“The difference between doing something like this (online) and stage acting is just the community you get to build,” Lydia said. “Because we were all separate and we all filmed basically by ourselves ... I missed some of those relationships and bonds that you make by messing up your lines on stage or being late for an entrance on stage.”
East sophomore Neva Frankhouser has been involved in theater since around third grade. She “fell in love” with the form at a musical at East when she was in eighth grade. Neva almost didn’t participate this year, but ultimately was glad she decided to take part. She got a big role, which helped.
Learning and performing that exuberant role from Neva's home bedroom was “really weird,” though.
“I for sure annoyed my family a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I’d come down for dinner and they’d be like, ‘You were yelling again.’”
Nadja Nordstrom, an East senior, focused her involvement in theater behind the scenes. She took a stagecraft class freshman year, focused on sound cues and lighting design. Eventually she landed on costume design. That took on a different meaning this year. As “Alone, Together” came together, she reached out to Milisch and asked, “Do you have anything for me to do?”
Nadja ended up consulting with the actors. She talked them through their characters, asked what pieces of clothing they had at home and how they thought it could fit with their character.
“I’m used to being able to feel things and see them in person,” Nadja said. Advising was “really different,” especially because “it’s just kind of chest up.”
In not being able to see them live, Nadja had to learn to trust the student actors.
“I was really lucky because all of the actors felt passionately about it and they had already thought about it on their own,” Nadja said. “I’m used to having that kind of creative control. I had to be like, ‘If this is what your character would have and do, then I trust you and let’s roll with it.’”
New understanding
Peter Kuzma oversees theater programming at the four MMSD high schools. These high school years, he said, are when “you’re figuring out who you are in relation to other people.” That makes theater education incredibly important — maybe especially so during an isolating pandemic.
“The whole point is understanding yourself and understanding others, and being able to convey ideas and thoughts and feelings,” Kuzma said. “Seeing each other in real time, that’s huge.”
For Lydia, the weirdest moment came once the show was complete. She sat down in her family’s basement to watch “What I Want to Say But Never Will” with her sister and parents, “cringing the whole time ... we’re watching me. This is weird.”
“I was a part of this production and I knew the parts of the show, but I had never seen half the cast perform any of it,” Lydia said. “To see it come together for the first time, it was really cool.”
