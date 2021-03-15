'Keep creating': Madison high schools make theater virtually

“The difference between doing something like this (online) and stage acting is just the community you get to build,” Lydia said. “Because we were all separate and we all filmed basically by ourselves ... I missed some of those relationships and bonds that you make by messing up your lines on stage or being late for an entrance on stage.”

East sophomore Neva Frankhouser has been involved in theater since around third grade. She “fell in love” with the form at a musical at East when she was in eighth grade. Neva almost didn’t participate this year, but ultimately was glad she decided to take part. She got a big role, which helped.

Learning and performing that exuberant role from Neva's home bedroom was “really weird,” though.

“I for sure annoyed my family a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I’d come down for dinner and they’d be like, ‘You were yelling again.’”