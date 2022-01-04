Just one contested race for three seats on the Madison School Board

School safety, staffing concerns and transparency from district administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be top of mind for the few candidates running for Madison School Board, with just one of three races in the April 5 election contested.
Newcomers Shepherd Janeway – whose name will be listed as Shepherd Joyner on the ballot – and Laura Simkin will vie for Seat 3, being vacated by incumbent board member Cris Carusi.
Incumbent board president Ali Muldrow is running for re-election for Seat 4, while former Madison School District administrator Nichelle Nichols is seeking Seat 5, being vacated by board member Ananda Mirilli. Both races are uncontested.
Janeway, who uses they/them pronouns, entered into the race to compete against Mary Jo Walters, a candidate who made anti-trans comments on social media and has since dropped out of the race. Janeway has said they joined the race to protect trans children, including the third- and fourth-graders they teach in two Madison schools through a UW-Madison arts program called Whoopensocker, and vowed to continue to seek the seat after Walters exited the race.
“I believe it’s vitally important for the board to be representative of the community that it’s making decisions for, and we can’t be making decisions about the safety of trans kids without somebody at the table who actually understand their experience,” Janeway said in an interview Tuesday.
Janeway said their goal is to ensure all children feel safe at school. They also hope to make the school board more accessible to members of the community and promote transparency in decision-making, such as the decision to extend the winter holiday and pivot to online learning two days days before students were to return to school, which angered many parents.
Laura Simkin, a mother of a Madison School District high school senior, entered the race in December and said she also plans to focus on school safety as well as teacher retention if elected.
Simkin, a manager of Satellite Family Childcare System – run through Reach Dane – which provides city accreditation for in-home child care providers, said serving on the board has intrigued her for years. With a master’s degree in policy and leadership in early care and education, she said she is suited for the role in the current turbulent time. She has also called for more transparency and is pushing for the district to involve teachers and staff in its decision-making process.
“I want our school district to follow the science and to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe as the most primary responsibility that we have," Simkin said. "If that means pivoting in a short period of time in order to keep everyone safe, then it has to be done. It would have been helpful to know that conversation was taking place before the decision was made.”
Uncontested seats
Even though she’ll run unopposed for Seat 5, Nichelle Nichols said she still plans to campaign.
“I love to talk with people and see the issues that are important to them. That will be my primary focus,” she said.
As of Tuesday, she said, her main concerns are the lasting impact of staffing shortages on the morale of teachers, staff and students.
“I want to bring to the board a focus on making sure we’re looking at the resources we’re using to support our staff and our students,” she said. “I want to make sure our schools are committed to safe and equitable learning environments so our students can thrive.”
She said she also wants to make sure the district is delivering on its commitments in how it spends the money it raised in a November 2020 referendum.
As an administrative employee in the district under three superintendents over six years, Nichols said she has a unique skillset to bring to the board. A parent of four sons who attended Madison schools between 1998 and 2020, she also has a duel perspective as both a former employee and long-time parent of district students.
For 15 years prior to joining the district, she worked at both the Urban League of Greater Madison and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. She currently works for the National Equity Project to support and coach equitable learning initiatives in school districts. She sought a seat on the Madison school board in 2012 but was beat by an incumbent.
Current school board president Ali Muldrow is seeking to retain seat 4 uncontested for her second term on the board.
“I am committed to bringing stability, continuity, and pragmatism to our body of governance,” Muldrow said in a statement Tuesday. “We have to recover our ability as a board to work with the community proactively to address the impact of this ongoing pandemic. Prioritizing the mental health needs of our educators, students and families is my immediate priority.”
Her long-term plans include expanding access for students to dual-language programs, making sure students are prepared to vote – with a driver’s license – once they turn 18, as well as making the arts part of the core curriculum at the elementary level.
“I am working in the interest of safe and welcoming schools to promote the autonomy of teachers and the success of students,” she said. “I am very grateful for this opportunity to continue doing this work.”
