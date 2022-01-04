Just one contested race for three seats on the Madison School Board

Uncontested seats

Even though she’ll run unopposed for Seat 5, Nichelle Nichols said she still plans to campaign.

“I love to talk with people and see the issues that are important to them. That will be my primary focus,” she said.

As of Tuesday, she said, her main concerns are the lasting impact of staffing shortages on the morale of teachers, staff and students.

“I want to bring to the board a focus on making sure we’re looking at the resources we’re using to support our staff and our students,” she said. “I want to make sure our schools are committed to safe and equitable learning environments so our students can thrive.”

She said she also wants to make sure the district is delivering on its commitments in how it spends the money it raised in a November 2020 referendum.

As an administrative employee in the district under three superintendents over six years, Nichols said she has a unique skillset to bring to the board. A parent of four sons who attended Madison schools between 1998 and 2020, she also has a duel perspective as both a former employee and long-time parent of district students.