Jones takes over from Waity as Madison Teachers Inc. president

Each term for MTI president is two years, and a bylaw change in 2017 created a two-term limit for any president.

Waity recalled two goals when he began as president in 2015. One was writing the handbook, which they accomplished almost immediately. The other was a much broader project: “to make every school a place where I would want to work and where I would want my children to attend.”

“We want our district, our schools to be that place where every student, every family, every staff member feels valued, feels important and gets what they need,” Waity said. “There's things that went well and things that didn't go as well, but overall I'm thankful and impressed with the members that I work with every day.”

Jones hopes to continue the work of recent years, particularly the focus on social justice and making MTI an anti-racist organization. But, Jones stressed, “no one person makes everything happen within MTI.” He hopes that by the time his two- or four-year tenure ends, he’ll see more diverse representation among the district’s staff and union’s leadership.