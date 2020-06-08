John Doe open records lawsuit against MMSD settled with release of requested documents

An open records lawsuit filed anonymously against the Madison Metropolitan School District last fall was settled in May after the district released the records sought.
A “John Doe” filed the lawsuit against the district last November represented by attorney Tom Kamenick, the president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.
“My client and I are glad the District finally turned them over, but hope the District abides by its legal responsibilities promptly in the future,” Kamenick wrote in an email Friday.
The district paid for $11,607.45 in legal fees as part of the settlement, but did not admit any wrongdoing.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email last week the district would have no comment on the outcome.
The records sought mostly related to “weekly updates” from the superintendent to School Board members, with the anonymous requester seeking any and all records presented in such meetings. Doe had also filed requests for curriculum plans, school improvement plans and the annual seclusion and restraint report, among other topics.
Doe had used the website MuckRock and not identified themself, which MMSD cited as a reason not to release the records.
“Despite your disclaimer that ‘this request is not filed by a MuckRock staff member, but is being sent through MuckRock by the above in order to better track, share, and manage public records requests,’ your request has not identified the actual requester,” MMSD replied to some requests, according to the lawsuit. “While the Wisconsin Open Records law does not require disclosure of the requester's identity, the MMSD contends that the requester's identity is relevant in its determination of whether there is a safety concern that would prohibit disclosure of the requested documents.”
The MuckRock website for MMSD now shows 19 requests, all submitted anonymously between Aug. 9 and Oct. 31 last year, marked “completed” with the most recent action on May 20.
Kamenick wrote to the Cap Times that anonymous requests are “expressly allowed by statute.”
“The District took the untenable position of refusing to fulfill those requests, necessitating this lawsuit,” he wrote. “The District argued that releasing these records to an unknown person would create some kind of safety risk, but once the records were released they turned out to be routine and benign documents like the weekly update provided to the board, curriculum plans, promissory notes, and grant applications.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!