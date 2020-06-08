John Doe open records lawsuit against MMSD settled with release of requested documents

“Despite your disclaimer that ‘this request is not filed by a MuckRock staff member, but is being sent through MuckRock by the above in order to better track, share, and manage public records requests,’ your request has not identified the actual requester,” MMSD replied to some requests, according to the lawsuit. “While the Wisconsin Open Records law does not require disclosure of the requester's identity, the MMSD contends that the requester's identity is relevant in its determination of whether there is a safety concern that would prohibit disclosure of the requested documents.”

The MuckRock website for MMSD now shows 19 requests, all submitted anonymously between Aug. 9 and Oct. 31 last year, marked “completed” with the most recent action on May 20.

Kamenick wrote to the Cap Times that anonymous requests are “expressly allowed by statute.”

“The District took the untenable position of refusing to fulfill those requests, necessitating this lawsuit,” he wrote. “The District argued that releasing these records to an unknown person would create some kind of safety risk, but once the records were released they turned out to be routine and benign documents like the weekly update provided to the board, curriculum plans, promissory notes, and grant applications.”

