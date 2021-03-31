Jill Underly's fundraising, buoyed by Democrats, unprecedented in state superintendent race

Jill Underly’s campaign fundraising in the race for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction is unprecedented.
Her $1.16 million raised this year through March 22 is more than the general election candidates raised, combined, in the 2009, 2013 and 2017 campaigns for the office — campaigns that each included now-Gov. Tony Evers.
While Evers was the candidate with more Democratic backing in each of those races, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin never donated to his campaigns. That makes the $600,000 cash DPW donation to Underly, backed by Democrats over her opponent Deborah Kerr, another big shift in the officially “nonpartisan” race.
In an email Tuesday, DPW research director Joe Oslund wrote that the party believes "there are no off years" in the election cycle.
"Investing in races like this is both how we build a bench — the last person elected is now our Governor! — and how we continue to build momentum off our successes in 2018 and 2020," Oslund wrote.
His other comments echoed DPW chair Ben Wikler's Twitter endorsement thread from the day after the primary election.
“This is officially a nonpartisan election,” Wikler tweeted. “But Scott Walker and right-wing mega-donors aren’t sitting on the sidelines. And neither are the @WisDems.”
Eight days later, the party made its first $300,000 contribution to Underly, followed by another for the same amount on March 12, according to the report. The party also contributed $142,828 through in-kind contributions, such as consulting and research.
While Kerr received support from conservative donor Diane Hendricks, who donated $20,000 of the $99,695 the candidate has raised this year, the Republican Party of Wisconsin does not show up on her campaign finance report. The party did file a complaint against Underly alleging she misused her district email for campaign purposes following a report in the Wisconsin State Journal.
The reports filed Monday cover the filing period from Feb. 2 through March 22, but the Cap Times is using the “year to date” fundraising numbers to paint a fuller picture of the fundraising. While candidates began their campaigns in 2020, the year-to-date numbers cover the official campaign season as the race began to heat up.
Underly and Kerr emerged out of a seven-candidate primary in February, with the seat open for the first time since 2009 as current State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor chose not to run for election after her appointment to the office in 2019.
Previously, partisan support was largely found through endorsements and local party organization financial donations of much less than $600,000.
In the 2017 race, Evers raised $360,060 while his general election opponent Lowell Holtz raised $117,191. That $477,251 total was itself more than the 2009 and 2013 campaign totals for the general election candidates.
In 2013, Evers took in $177,782 and opponent Don Pridemore raised $24,235. Four years earlier, the last time it was an open seat, Evers raised $164,178, while opponent Rose Fernandez raised $88,673.
In total, the general election candidates in those three races combined to raise $932,119 as of their pre-election filings — still about $225,000 less than Underly raised in this year’s campaign.
This year’s race has seen Kerr and Underly sharply divided on a host of issues, with Kerr receiving support from some conservatives even as she described herself as a “pragmatic Democrat,” according to the Associated Press.
Kerr, who retired as the superintendent of Brown Deer Schools last June, has strongly encouraged all schools to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Underly, the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District, has said it’s important for schools to reopen when they can but stresses that districts need to make local decisions as each faces different challenges.
Underly has also spoken out strongly against school choice, suggesting the state should cap its voucher programs that help send students to private schools. Kerr has supported school choice programs, pointing out that the state superintendent won’t be able to change the program anyway with a Republican-controlled Legislature and therefore the person elected needs to focus on making the programs the best they can be.
The candidates have traded criticisms and accusations of wrongdoing.
Kerr has criticized her opponent over the email allegations as well as Underly sending her children to a private full-day preschool program instead of enrolling at the public Leopold Elementary School when Underly worked at the Department of Public Instruction. Kerr has called it hypocritical for Underly to oppose school choice when she sent her own children to a private program.
Kerr’s handling of a former business administrator in her district came up in an Underly campaign ad. Underly also criticized her opponent for her own email controversy, as Kerr was found to have used her district email to make contacts for her private consulting business before she retired.
