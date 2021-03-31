Jill Underly's fundraising, buoyed by Democrats, unprecedented in state superintendent race

In total, the general election candidates in those three races combined to raise $932,119 as of their pre-election filings — still about $225,000 less than Underly raised in this year’s campaign.

This year’s race has seen Kerr and Underly sharply divided on a host of issues, with Kerr receiving support from some conservatives even as she described herself as a “pragmatic Democrat,” according to the Associated Press.

Kerr, who retired as the superintendent of Brown Deer Schools last June, has strongly encouraged all schools to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Underly, the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District, has said it’s important for schools to reopen when they can but stresses that districts need to make local decisions as each faces different challenges.