Jill Underly wins state superintendent election

Pecatonica School District Superintendent Jill Underly will be the next Wisconsin state superintendent, bringing to an end a contentious race for the top education position, the only statewide race in an election that featured mainly local contests.
Underly, who had heavy backing from Democrats and teacher unions, was leading former Brown Deer School District Deborah Kerr by double digits, according to the Associated Press, which called the race at 9:26 p.m.
But the campaign leading up to the election may prove to have been the easy part.
As the winner in Tuesday's contest, Underly will be tasked with pushing the Department of Public Instruction's budget proposal through the Republican-controlled Legislature; closing one of the widest achievement gaps between students of color and white students in the nation; advising districts on how to spend at least $2.2 billion in pandemic-related stimulus dollars allocated by the federal government; overseeing a growing private school voucher system; and charting a path forward for more than 400 public school districts as they navigate a learning landscape altered by COVID-19, among other things.
Underly said she plans to leverage relationships with Democrats and Republicans to achieve a goal of freezing or limiting the growth of private school vouchers, which she said are draining money from urban schools.
She told the State Journal in March her goals for her first 100 days in office would be to make sure all schools are open to face-to-face learning by September or earlier, ensure schools are sufficiently staffed and students' social-emotional needs are met, and to work with the Legislature to allocate federal stimulus money to support staff and student needs.
The state superintendent does not have the power to order schools to reopen to in-person learning, but Underly promised to provide support to each district as they chart their path for the coming school year.
Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor declined to comment on the campaign to replace her. But in remarks to members of the Legislature's budget committee Tuesday, she urged lawmakers to restore the state's one-time commitment to fund two-thirds of the cost of education.
“Former Governor Tommy Thompson first made this commitment in an effort to equalize the financial resources available to school districts by decreasing the reliance on property taxes," Stanford Taylor said. "It is an important commitment by the state to return to this promise.”
Stanford Taylor was appointed to superintendent in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers. She did not seek election this year.
During her time as state superintendent, her administration called on school districts to include greater focus on phonics in their reading programs; worked with public libraries to increase broadband access to enhance remote learning; sought to expand access to free meals for children under 18; and won a federal grant to aid in expanding student mental health services among other initiatives.