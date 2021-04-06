Jill Underly wins state superintendent election

She told the State Journal in March her goals for her first 100 days in office would be to make sure all schools are open to face-to-face learning by September or earlier, ensure schools are sufficiently staffed and students' social-emotional needs are met, and to work with the Legislature to allocate federal stimulus money to support staff and student needs.

The state superintendent does not have the power to order schools to reopen to in-person learning, but Underly promised to provide support to each district as they chart their path for the coming school year.

Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor declined to comment on the campaign to replace her. But in remarks to members of the Legislature's budget committee Tuesday, she urged lawmakers to restore the state's one-time commitment to fund two-thirds of the cost of education.

“Former Governor Tommy Thompson first made this commitment in an effort to equalize the financial resources available to school districts by decreasing the reliance on property taxes," Stanford Taylor said. "It is an important commitment by the state to return to this promise.”

Stanford Taylor was appointed to superintendent in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers. She did not seek election this year.