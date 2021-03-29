Jill Underly reports over $1 million in contributions, $800,000 spent ahead of state superintendent election

State superintendent candidate Jill Underly raised more than $1.14 million ahead of the state superintendent election and spent $818,063 between February 2 and March 22, according to her campaign.

More than $239,000 in campaign contributions came from individual supporters of Underly, while more than $901,000 came from committees.

The final campaign finance reports in the April 6 election were due Monday by 5 p.m. Underly's opponent Deborah Kerr had yet to report her campaign finance totals.

The race for the top education position in Wisconsin, the only statewide contest on the April 6 ballot, has amplified political divisions surrounding public dollars for private and charter school vouchers in a historically nonpartisan election, the effect of Act 10 on teachers and unions, as well as the effort to get students back into classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the nonpartisan nature of the race, Underly has received endorsements from the state’s largest teachers union and the Wisconsin Democratic Party while Kerr has garnered Republican financial backers and support, including an endorsement from former Gov. Scott Walker.