Jill Underly defeats Deborah Kerr in state superintendent race

"She fought hard and now I hope for her success," Kerr said. "Her success as our state superintendent will mean success for our kids."

During her address Tuesday, Underly promised to "always do what's best for our kids" and said making sure all schools will safely reopen in the fall would be her top priority.

"Wisconsin's kids and public schools face significant challenges as we work to return to normal, get every student caught up and support their mental health and well-being in the aftermath of this pandemic and the enormous trauma and disruption it's caused for all of us," she said. "Overcoming these hurdles won't be easy but I know if we work together we can get it done and do what's right for our kids."

She also stressed the importance of diversifying the teaching force, improving the state's school funding system and expanding early education among initiatives she hoped to tackle during her term.

