Madison School District Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham plans to teach at Harvard this fall after she ends her six-year stint as head of the second-largest school district in the state at the end of August.
Cheatham, school board members and community leaders will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mendota Elementary School to talk about her resignation and new career.
"I have never had a more fulfilling job than serving as the superintendent in Madison," Cheatham said in a news release Wednesday morning. "This community has surrounded me, my family, our team, our staff and our schools with tremendous support, and I am filled with gratitude."
Cheatham was hired as superintendent in April 2013. The past year probably the hardest she's had in the district, dealing with racial and safety issues in the schools.
She said her plan is to leave the post at the end of August to ensure a smooth transition into the start of the next school year.
Cheatham will be going back to the Harvard University Graduate School of Education where she received her Ed.D from the Urban Superintendent Program.
Madison School Board President Mary Burke praised Cheatham for the work she's done the past six years.
"Jen has been an incredible leader for our district," Burke said. "She has put us in a powerful position to continue to move forward, and we thank her for tremendous work, her dedication and her skill as superintendent."