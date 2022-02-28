Jefferson Middle School to be next Madison public school to get a new name

Thomas Jefferson Middle School will be the next Madison public school considered for a name change due to its namesake's history of owning slaves.

Jefferson Middle School principal Sue Abplanalp formally asked the board and the superintendent to launch the renaming process during the board’s regular Monday meeting.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the request is based on community feedback on the topic, and that Superintendent Carlton Jenkins will request the development of an ad hoc committee to begin to explore the potential name change per board policy.

Jefferson Middle School was named after the third U.S. president, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, a key advisor on the drafting of the U.S. Constitution and a slave owner.

"I think it's important, I think we have to change the way we remember history, we have to be real but also thoughtful about the reality of enslavement in this country," board vice president Savion Castro said.

Staff members at Jefferson Middle School and parents of students at the school requested the name to be changed through a number of different submissions to Jenkins, through emails, letters and community outreach, Castro said.

Each member of the board will select two citizens to serve on the 12-person ad hoc committee, along with a staff liaison. Two of those citizens selected by the seven-person school board will be designated as alternates in case an ad hoc committee member steps down.

The board plans to appoint the ad hoc committee during a special meeting scheduled for March 13.

Members of the ad hoc committee will meet over a period of three months to receive community feedback and deliberate on the name change before bringing their recommendation to the board for final approval.

The request comes after the board voted unanimously to rename James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School, in honor of the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office. She died in 2018 at the age of 95.

A committee of community members charged with the task of renaming the high school brought its suggestion before the board’s Operations Work Group in November after a five-month deliberation process. The committee whittled a list of 26 names to four, and finally settled on Phillips in a 10-1 vote in October.

The high school’s name change is the latest decision spurred by Black students pushing for a racial reckoning in Madison. Former Memorial student Mya Berry called on the board to rename the school in August 2020 because James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and the city’s namesake, was a slave owner.

In December 2020 a Madison School Board ad hoc committee, formed to rename Falk Elementary School, voted unanimously to recommend the building be named after Milele Chikasa Anana, a prominent civil rights activist and the first African American to be voted onto a public school board in Wisconsin.

The Falk renaming committee was formed in August 2020 after a group of school staff, parents and community members submitted a letter in July of that year asking that the Southwest Side elementary school be renamed, after a discovery in 2018 by UW-Madison researchers that Philip Falk, the building’s namesake and a former Madison school superintendent who was part of a UW-Madison student group that shared a name with the Ku Klux Klan.

The university has removed the names of other famous alumni, including Academy Award winning actor Frederic March, who were associated with the same KKK group. The NAACP has asked that March's name be restored after further research revealed he had been an advocate for civil rights throughout his career.

