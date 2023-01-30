Jefferson Middle School students earn tangible rewards for positive behaviors

Eighth-grader Kennedi Harden held a tiny skateboard — a toy she picked out after earning it through good behavior at Jefferson Middle School — and reflected on what it meant.

She earned the Tech Deck skateboard by being a good student and helping her math teacher, Kennedi said. She has earned “a bunch” of Jaguar Pride Tickets this year.

“Last year I was super happy,” she said. “Now I’m older, so it doesn’t mean as much, but I still like it.”

Jefferson staff give students Jaguar Pride Tickets as an appreciation, said Positive Behavior in Schools coach Nicole Alexander. Students can earn the tickets for being on time to class, participating in a class discussion, demonstrating kindness toward their peers, bringing their materials to class, and other successful behaviors. Students can then redeem their Jaguar Pride Tickets at the school store for various trinkets and treasures. They also can buy snacks with cash.

Students in the AVID class for eighth-graders run the school store, which operates every other week during lunch hours. It is a great experience for the students who learn leadership skills, financial literacy, collaboration with their “co-workers” and customer service, said Alexander, who also serves as the coordinator for AVID and Academic and Career Planning.

AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a nationwide program to help students who are in the academic middle succeed on a path to college and career success.

Students crowded around the tables of the makeshift store set up in the school’s lunchroom on Friday, some holding fistfuls of blue tickets.

Eighth-grader Ella Sawyer said she had her eyes on a tiny Lego set. She said she has earned tickets by reading articles and then correctly answering a certain percentage of questions afterward as part of a program to improve literacy, which involved the school’s reading interventionist.

While teachers differ in the reasons they dispense tickets, eighth-grader Amelia Trebnio said she likes that a student’s worth is recognized.

“It builds the community,” Amelia said.

Alexander said the store was created for staff to show students their appreciation for the things they are doing right, and it is a chance to have small conversations with students.

“The goal is when you give a kid a ticket, they know why they are getting it,” she said.

Teachers can recognize students for being safe, respectful and responsible. Tickets also can be earned by following the schoolwide social contract drawn up by students at the beginning of the year to support their education. The contract calls for students to have integrity and be responsible, be respectful to everybody, treat school as a learning environment, be kind and inclusive, and be a role model to people who are having a rough time.

“Basically what we are doing is creating habits for students ... The extrinsic nature of this is hopefully building the habit (so it becomes intrinsic),” Alexander said. “I feel like the kids are trying to earn the tickets, and they can only earn the tickets if they are following behavior expectations.”

Alexander said Jefferson is lucky to have the support of the Rotary Club of Madison West Middleton, which gave the school $2,500 to operate the store. It allows students to choose from a number of items such as gel pens, headbands, key chains, friendship bracelets and sunglasses with their tickets.

Students can also purchase items including crackers, cookies, fruit snacks and candy, and that money goes back into the store.

The money for the store is just one way the school has been supported since 2015 by the Rotary Club through a Madison Public Schools Foundation “Adopt-a-School partnership.”

Mary Bartzen, community partnerships director for the Madison Public Schools Foundation, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic started, there were 90 active Adopt-a-School partnerships, but the number is now in the 70s as efforts are being made to build back to previous numbers. Bartzen said the foundation’s intent is to establish multiyear partnerships through a contribution of either volunteer time, financial gifts or materials, or some of combination of those.

Beyond the greatly needed resources, Bartzen said, the biggest benefit is the relationships that are formed, which in this case gives schools someone to call when a need arises and lets them know someone has their back.

“The school staff know that there are organizations in our community that our committed to public education,” said Bartzen, whose organization’s purpose is to support public schools.

Jack Ferreri, secretary of the Rotary Club of Madison West Middleton, said partnering with Jefferson was a natural fit since it is located in the club’s area and the organization also supports the Lussier Community Education Center, which is next door to the school.

Ferreri said nothing happens till somebody steps forward, and member Deb Dieter has championed the cause.

Between frequent principal changes in recent years and the “stressors” experienced by the community west of the school, Rotary Club members knew help was needed, Ferreri said.

“Jefferson has not had the rosiest history in the last few years, and we thought (it) was a good thing to try and help out,” he said. “It is a school that has a lot of challenges.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.