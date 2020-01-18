Jefferson Middle School principal's departure highlights turnover in Madison middle schools

The decision this week by Jefferson Middle School’s principal to take an extended leave of absence highlights the difficulty the Madison School District has had in recent years holding onto middle school principals amid changing student demographics and a new approach to managing student behavior.

Principal Tequila Kurth’s decision to leave comes in the same week a Jefferson student suffered a concussion after being punched by a classmate, and a little more than a month after two 13-year-old male students were arrested, one for shooting a BB gun out of a bus window and the other for bringing the BB gun inside the school the next day. Two girls, ages 13 and 14, were struck by BBs as they were getting off the bus.

Kurth began at Jefferson in the 2018-19 school year, and the interim principal taking her place, Mary Kelley, will be the school’s fifth leader in the last six school years, according to the school’s parent-teacher organization president, Darsee Vanderloo, who had two sons go through the school and has a third in sixth grade there now.

“It’s not the same school it was six years ago,” Vanderloo said.