Jefferson Middle School principal resigns, cites 'campaign of harassment'

She said she was out of town for a family member's funeral when the BB gun incident happened and did not have an opportunity to review a message sent to families about the situation.

Spokesman Tim LeMonds said the School District is "far along" in its investigation of the release of the records, but it remains active.

On Jan. 15, a Jefferson student also suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital after being punched by a classmate he said had been bullying him.

Kurth said she started her leave on Jan. 13 due to "health issues related to the campaign of harassment" and wasn't in Jefferson when that incident happened.

Since principals are the face of a school, Kurth said, they are also a "lightning-rod for criticism," but principals are not the sole decision-maker when it comes to things like student discipline and staff hiring.

"Fairly or not, I have been that lightning-rod at Jefferson over the past few months," Kurth said. "After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have tendered my resignation as principal of Jefferson Middle School."