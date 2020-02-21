Jefferson Middle School principal resigns, cites 'campaign of harassment'

The principal of Madison's Jefferson Middle School, who took an extended leave of absence in January after a rocky first semester for the school, resigned Friday, citing "a campaign of harassment."
Tequila Kurth decided not to return to Jefferson or the Madison School District, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore told parents in an email. In her own message to parents, Kurth said for months she had been receiving "scores of bizarre, threatening emails" from people "hiding behind anonymity."
"It has gotten to the point where, for months, I have legitimately feared for my safety," said Kurth, who started at the West Side school in 2018-19.
In December, two 13-year-old boys from Jefferson were arrested, one for shooting a BB gun out of a bus window, striking two girls as they were getting off the bus, and the other for bringing the BB gun inside the school the next day.
According to confidential student records obtained by WISC-TV (Ch. 3), one of the boys involved in the BB gun incident had been involved in 25 disciplinary incidents this school year prior to Dec. 3 BB gun situation.
"One or more persons hiding behind anonymity released the disciplinary records," Kurth said.
She said she was out of town for a family member's funeral when the BB gun incident happened and did not have an opportunity to review a message sent to families about the situation.
Spokesman Tim LeMonds said the School District is "far along" in its investigation of the release of the records, but it remains active.
On Jan. 15, a Jefferson student also suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital after being punched by a classmate he said had been bullying him.
Kurth said she started her leave on Jan. 13 due to "health issues related to the campaign of harassment" and wasn't in Jefferson when that incident happened.
Since principals are the face of a school, Kurth said, they are also a "lightning-rod for criticism," but principals are not the sole decision-maker when it comes to things like student discipline and staff hiring.
"Fairly or not, I have been that lightning-rod at Jefferson over the past few months," Kurth said. "After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have tendered my resignation as principal of Jefferson Middle School."
Mary Kelley, a retired Madison principal who most recently spent seven years at East High School, took over as interim principal on Feb. 3 to head the school for the remainder of the year.
Responding to parent concerns and criticisms about the school environment, Kelley assured them during a meeting earlier this month that she intends to address issues of safety, timely communication with parents and staffing.
"Here's what I'm going to promise you, I am always going to be available to you," Kelley said at the meeting. "I'm always going to be visible. I'm in the classrooms, I'm in the hallways."
She said the school would ensure an adult is in the hallways before, during and after classes. LeMonds said the school has also been receiving additional support from central office staff.
He said Belmore would be meeting with Jefferson staff on Monday to answer questions about moving the school forward.
"We appreciate Dr. Kurth's work in service of the Jefferson community, and we wish her well in her future endeavors," Belmore said in her email.