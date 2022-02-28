Jefferson Middle School could be next Madison School District building to be renamed

Jefferson Middle School could be the next Madison school to be renamed, according to the Madison School Board’s agenda for its February regular meeting.

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is scheduled to formally ask the board to begin exploring the renaming process for Jefferson Middle School during the 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Jenkins’ request is based on community feedback on the topic, and Jenkins will request the development of an ad hoc committee to begin to explore the a potential name change per board policy.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School was named after the third U.S. president, who was a slave owner.

The request comes after the board voted unanimously to rename James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School, in honor of the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office. She died in 2018 at the age of 95.

A committee of community members charged with the task of renaming the high school brought their suggestion before the board’s Operations Work Group in November after a five-month deliberation process. The committee whittled a list of 26 names to four, and finally settled on Phillips in a 10-1 vote in October.

The high school’s name change is the latest of several decisions spurred by Black students pushing for a racial reckoning in Madison. Former Memorial student Mya Berry called on the board to rename the school in August 2020 because James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and the city’s namesake, was a slave owner.

In December 2020 a Madison School Board ad hoc committee, formed to rename Falk Elementary School, voted unanimously to recommend the building be named after Milele Chikasa Anana, a prominent civil rights activist and the first African American to be voted to a public school board in Wisconsin.

The Falk renaming committee was formed in August 2020 after a group of school staff, parents and community members submitted a letter in July of that year asking that the Southwest Side elementary school be renamed, after a discovery in 2018 by UW-Madison researchers that Philip Falk, the building’s namesake and a former Madison school superintendent, was part of a KKK student group.

This story will be updated.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.