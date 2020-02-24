Jefferson Middle School authors teach younger students through their self-made books

Seventh-grader Bill Chen said picking the topics, which included air pollution, was the hardest part of the project.

“It felt really good to teach kids what’s happening and how they can help,” Bill said. “They were really surprised about air pollution because we don’t really feel it here.”

For Azalea, the most difficult part of the project was adjusting to working with a group because she tends to be independent.

“The hardest part for me is writing at a child’s level,” said seventh-grader Isabelle Kozikowska.

Isabelle, who just finished writing another book on her own, was drawn by the work involved in writing the story, including creating the plot.

“We made them aware of what is actually going on in the world,” Isabelle said. “They are thinking about it more. It just opened them up.”

Lewandowski said it was a “cool process” to have students learn how to make the books by laminating the pages and using a comb binding — a spiral plastic spine. Some students have expressed interest in having their own copy of the stories so they will be printed this week, she said.