Jefferson Middle School authors teach younger students through their self-made books

Kindergartners through fourth-graders were exposed to thought-provoking subjects such as climate change by seventh-graders at Jefferson Middle School who created picture books and then read them to the younger students.
The middle school students created the books in their humanities class, which combines language arts and social studies. The school piloted the joint curriculum last year and fully implemented this year. The book project was part of classes taught by Hannah Lewandowski and Lamark Shackerford.
As part of a unit on environmental justice, the seventh-graders wrote their books on computers after choosing and researching topics. The illustrations were created by drawing, painting or using Photoshop. Then Jason Anderson, library media technology specialist at Jefferson, coordinated the effort to have the students walk to nearby Muir Elementary School, where they read their books to the younger students.
Seventh-grader Azalea Rios-Easterling said she was impressed by the kindergartners’ reactions when they were listening to part of a book that dealt with homes being destroyed by the recent wildfires in Australia.
“They were so surprised and they were engaged,” she said.
“They had questions, too,” said seventh-grader Vaisnavi Ganapavarapu, who enjoyed reading to the students because it was something new.
Seventh-grader Bill Chen said picking the topics, which included air pollution, was the hardest part of the project.
“It felt really good to teach kids what’s happening and how they can help,” Bill said. “They were really surprised about air pollution because we don’t really feel it here.”
For Azalea, the most difficult part of the project was adjusting to working with a group because she tends to be independent.
“The hardest part for me is writing at a child’s level,” said seventh-grader Isabelle Kozikowska.
Isabelle, who just finished writing another book on her own, was drawn by the work involved in writing the story, including creating the plot.
“We made them aware of what is actually going on in the world,” Isabelle said. “They are thinking about it more. It just opened them up.”
Lewandowski said it was a “cool process” to have students learn how to make the books by laminating the pages and using a comb binding — a spiral plastic spine. Some students have expressed interest in having their own copy of the stories so they will be printed this week, she said.
“Before they went to Muir, they didn’t get the full picture (of the project’s scope),” Lewandowski said. “Once they went, I think they were validated by the experience of sharing with the other students.”
Lewandowski said the students learned life skills by researching, creating a story and delivering it. They gained interpersonal skills and confidence and overcame fears and anxieties about reading to other students. Plus, they had fun with explaining the concepts to the younger students, she said.
“In school, oftentimes, teachers give students assignments, they get a grade, and that’s it,” Lewandowski said. “With this assignment, they got to see their work admired by other people and they got feedback from the little kids.”
Shackerford said he wanted his students to develop an understanding of a social environmental issue and explain that to elementary school students, but he also had his eyes opened along the way.
“The most surprising thing that I saw was the level of engagement from my students with the elementary kids. My students were really into reading to the students,” he said. “It was like they became teachers themselves. They were kind, respectful and giving when they interacted with the students from Muir.”