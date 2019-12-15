Jazz residency program helps keep students miles ahead

When Michele LaVigne’s mother died about two years ago, she gave a certain amount of money to each of her five children to be put toward some educational cause.

It was a fitting gesture by Marion LaVigne, who had taught math to middle school-age children for 49 years in New York. Michele LaVigne knew what she was going to do with her money the day she attended an event honoring jazz musician Richard Davis, where she heard how much he enjoyed being an educator and how a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools had inspired him.

LaVigne, a clinical law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School who takes jazz piano lessons, said she decided to pursue a jazz residency at Sherman Middle School, hoping it would inspire students.

"Because that’s how you get them," LaVigne said. "I wanted a school where there might not be as many outside resources coming in."

She also stated a preference for a male and a person of color, to provide students with a role model they might not otherwise have.

"All of our children need to see a person of color inspiring them," said LaVigne, who designated that her $10,000 gift should also sponsor a residency at Lowell Elementary School, located across the street from her house.