Jazz residency program helps keep students miles ahead

When Michele LaVigne’s mother died about two years ago, she gave a certain amount of money to each of her five children to be put toward some educational cause.
It was a fitting gesture by Marion LaVigne, who had taught math to middle school-age children for 49 years in New York. Michele LaVigne knew what she was going to do with her money the day she attended an event honoring jazz musician Richard Davis, where she heard how much he enjoyed being an educator and how a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools had inspired him.
LaVigne, a clinical law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School who takes jazz piano lessons, said she decided to pursue a jazz residency at Sherman Middle School, hoping it would inspire students.
"Because that’s how you get them," LaVigne said. "I wanted a school where there might not be as many outside resources coming in."
She also stated a preference for a male and a person of color, to provide students with a role model they might not otherwise have.
"All of our children need to see a person of color inspiring them," said LaVigne, who designated that her $10,000 gift should also sponsor a residency at Lowell Elementary School, located across the street from her house.
Hanah Jon Taylor, known for his improvisational style on the saxophone, flute and wind synthesizer, and owner of the Café CODA jazz club, is serving as the musician for the residency through the Madison Jazz Society. Taylor, who is African American, also brings an extensive background of teaching music to kids.
"It’s really good because it’s really fun with him. He has a good (sense of) humor, and he is a good teacher," said sixth-grader Liam Bailey, who plays the clarinet. "He owns a jazz club, so that proves he’s a professional."
The program is a pilot residency because of the funding source and the length — it started second quarter and will extend into part of next semester, said Susan Fox, school residency program coordinator for the Madison Jazz Society.
Instead of a teacher requesting a residency, Sherman band teacher James Wesson was approached about the idea of Taylor working with his woodwind students who are in sixth grade, the first year students can take band in the Madison School District.
The residency is making sure "kids are not left behind because their families can’t afford music lessons for them," Fox said.
Taylor works with small groups, which allows him to give more individual attention.
In addition, that allows students to see it is possible to make a living as a musician, Wesson said.
Taylor said his purpose is to assist students in what’s required for learning to play the instrument.
The other side is to demonstrate the benefit of utilizing their creativity when playing and to use it as a communication and entertainment tool, he said.
"It’s important for young people to understand their ideas and emotions can be ventilated through music," Taylor said.
Sixth-grader Jermaine Alfred said Taylor teaches him new things and how to keep holding his breath for a while when playing the saxophone.
Another sixth-grader, Stewart Davis, who plays the clarinet, likes that Taylor is a "well-rounded person" as a great teacher and musician.
"I like him. He’s cool," said sixth-grader Julia Piotrowski, who also plays the clarinet. "After he helped me with my breath, I could play way, way longer."