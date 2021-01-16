Janesville teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule

JANESVILLE — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services said it’s investigating plans by the Janesville school district to vaccinate its teachers and staff next week, even though the state hasn’t yet moved to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

But Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged that it’s likely too late to stop the district since officials have already announced the effort publicly.

The school district announced Thursday that it would not hold classes next Friday so staff can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. School district spokesman Patrick Gasper told WISC-TV the doses are coming from Mercyhealth, a health care provider and hospital system based in Janesville. More than 1,300 district employees would be vaccinated.

But the state is still in what is referred to as ‘phase 1a’ of the vaccine rollout, which includes inoculating frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and first responders. Educators are expected to be included in the next phase of vaccinations.

Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said DHS officials will be following up with vaccinators who are not following the guidelines and with Mercyhealth. The health care system said it’s working to find out more about the process.