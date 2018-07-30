The Janesville School District was given a $420,000 grant Monday to improve school safety and to train staff.
The grant is one of 81 announced Monday by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel to school districts and private schools across the state, totaling over $4.7 million.
The school safety grants come from the Office of School Safety in the Department of Justice, which got $100 million in funding in the state budget.
About $55 million of the money is being distributed in the first round of funding, with another $45 million set to be awarded beginning in October to schools and districts who need to apply for the second round by Aug. 13.
The second round of funding will "advance baseline mental health and physical security improvements made in the first round of grant funding, through advanced training for teachers on mental health, the creation of local teams of educators, counselors and law enforcement to develop school safety intervention teams that will assess threats and identify students who need support," the DOJ said.
The Janesville grant was one of 14 to districts and private schools in the Madison area, with the grants totaling $781,646.
The grants in the Madison area on Monday include:
- Eastside Evangelical Lutheran School in Madison, $20,595
- Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart in Madison, $14,500
- High Point Christian School in Madison, $17,000
- Isthmus Montessori Academy in Madison, $20,484
- Janesville School District, $420,000
- Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, $20,989
- Mayville School District, $60,000
- Rio Community School District, $36,867
- Sacred Heart Grade School in Reedsburg, $14,637
- St. Bernard Grade School in Watertown, $16,226
- St. John's Lutheran School in Portage, $20,436
- St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School in Lake Mills, $12,257
- St. John's Lutheran School in Pardeeville, $8,460
- Viroqua Area School District, $99,195