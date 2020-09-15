Janesville closes 2 schools to in-person learning after COVID-19 numbers rise

The district said it will work with the Rock County Public Health Department to determine when the schools should reopen.

The district in July decided to let parents choose whether they wanted their children to return to school online or in-person, with students in the middle and high schools given a hybrid option with elements of both.

Gasper said 30% of students were attending fully online, with the rest either going in person or on a hybrid schedule. He did not have figures for how many were online and how many were in person at Craig and Roosevelt.

As of Sept. 8, Rock County had seen 280 new cases of the coronavirus in the preceding two weeks, according to the health department. Its most recent rate of positive tests was 10.4% on Sept. 8, which was up from 4.7% two weeks before. Janesville’s first day of school was Sept. 1.

Madison and other Dane County school districts began their school year fully online for all but a handful of students, but that’s not been the default choice across the rest of the state.