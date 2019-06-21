Jane Belmore is slated to lead the Madison School District on an interim basis — for a second time — once Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham leaves at the end of summer.
Belmore, a former Madison teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, filled the role of interim superintendent during the 2012-13 school year before Cheatham was hired full time. Belmore's second stint at the job will bookend Cheatham's tenure in Madison.
The Madison School Board is scheduled Monday to vote on Belmore's contract, details of which are expected to be released later Friday.
"Dr. Belmore is widely respected in education and brings extensive experience in our district," Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement. "We are eager to engage with our community through the next school year to select a permanent superintendent."
Cheatham and Belmore will work together throughout the summer, before Belmore takes over at the start of the new school year.
Belmore earned a doctorate degree in educational administration from UW-Madison in 2000. She worked in the district for 29 years, starting as as teacher and retiring as assistant superintendent for elementary schools in 2005. When she was hired as interim superintendent the first time, Belmore had been the dean at Edgewood College's School of Education for three years.
During earlier discussions, the board signaled a preference to hire an internal candidate for the interim role so they would be familiar with ongoing district initiatives.
It's unclear how long Belmore will serve as interim superintendent as the School Board has not offered a timeline on when it hopes to hire Cheatham's permanent successor.
Last month, Cheatham announced she would be leaving the district after six years to take a teaching position at Harvard University.
Cheatham came to Madison in April 2013 for her first superintendent job, replacing her successor Dan Nerad. She started her career as a teacher before moving into various administrative roles in Chicago.