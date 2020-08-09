It's not just classroom work. Students bring school garden beds home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What do you do when students can’t work on the school garden because a COVID-19 pandemic has shut down in-person learning?

You bring it to them.

That was the idea behind an effort to deliver lumber and seeds to students at the MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School in Monona so they could create their own raised beds, middle school teacher Alex Mentele said.

“I thought it would be fun just to have a small garden,” said Jayvyn Greif, who will be a seventh grader.

Jayvyn said he has learned that it’s best to plant a number of seeds to be sure an ample amount come up.

“I also learned that radishes grow really fast,” he said. “In a few weeks, they were big enough to eat.”

It all started in the spring when Gene Delcourt, a high school social studies teacher, was teaching a class based on the book, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” by Michael Pollan where he talks about various food chains. Then the school, which has gardens outside its doors, went to a virtual format because of the pandemic.