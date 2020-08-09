It's not just classroom work. Students bring school garden beds home

What do you do when students can’t work on the school garden because a COVID-19 pandemic has shut down in-person learning?
You bring it to them.
That was the idea behind an effort to deliver lumber and seeds to students at the MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School in Monona so they could create their own raised beds, middle school teacher Alex Mentele said.
“I thought it would be fun just to have a small garden,” said Jayvyn Greif, who will be a seventh grader.
Jayvyn said he has learned that it’s best to plant a number of seeds to be sure an ample amount come up.
“I also learned that radishes grow really fast,” he said. “In a few weeks, they were big enough to eat.”
It all started in the spring when Gene Delcourt, a high school social studies teacher, was teaching a class based on the book, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” by Michael Pollan where he talks about various food chains. Then the school, which has gardens outside its doors, went to a virtual format because of the pandemic.
Delcourt, who was new to the school this past year, got the idea of having students create their own raised beds after making one for his daughter. He mentioned the idea to Rebecca Fox-Blair, executive director of the project-based school, and after the word went out about six students said they were “in.” Then three more students wanted to do it and in the end, middle school students also were interested. A total of 16 students wound up being interested.
“I precut and predrilled everything and all they had to do was put it together,” Delcourt said.
Delcourt and his wife also made a video about how to assemble the 3-by-5-foot beds. The school paid for the lumber, hardware, 45-pound bags of soil, seeds and tomato plants, which were delivered by Delcourt using his truck and trailer.
Some high school students turned the activity into an independent project for credit.
“Either way, they are growing food and that’s a great start,” Delcourt said.
This fall, Delcourt will help any students who want to build a cold frame on top of the raised bed.
The project also worked well for a middle school class based on the idea of “you are what you eat” that was taught by Mel Zastrow, middle school teacher, in the last quarter of the school year. Students could choose a raised garden bed for their final project.
“Every time I’ve talked over the summer to the kids who have the garden beds they are really excited,” Mentele said.
Seth Stern, who will be a ninth-grader, has been growing lettuce, peas, carrots and cherry tomatoes. He also planted some leeks and green onions on his own.
“It’s very fun,” Seth said. “I’m really enjoying growing it.”
His mom, Meghan Stern, said Seth does all of the work.
Jayvyn said when he lived with his grandparents in Washington he really enjoyed helping them with their backyard garden.
He has been growing lettuce, peas, radishes and carrots from seeds he got from the school and also planted kale and arugula.
After the raised bed was put in, his mom, Makenzie Maude, decided to put in another garden bed closer to the ground so children who come to her in-home day care also can garden. Tomatoes, peppers, herbs, cucumbers and watermelons are growing there.
“I like a lot of vegetables,” Jayvyn said. “I like vegetables more if they are fresh.”
Myles Payne, who will be a ninth grader, has managed to grow carrots, celery, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, strawberries and peas all in the one raised bed from supplies he got from the school and other things he added.
“We haven’t had much luck with gardens in the past. So I wanted to see if we could potentially grow a garden,” said Myles, who used it for this final class project. “It worked out a lot better.”
The school has now figured out how to have students volunteer in the school garden again by limiting the number of people working in it at the same time, social distancing and wearing masks, Mentele said.
“We’ve actually started harvesting and the kids are taking home some vegetables,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!