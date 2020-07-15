'It's long overdue': Jenkins will be Madison's first Black superintendent

Johnson said he wants to see Jenkins “come here and win for our kids,” and make MMSD “one of the best school districts in the United States.”

“We know what the data tells us and while I’m proud to see him in that role, it means nothing if our community doesn’t support him,” Johnson said. “It means nothing if our kids aren’t getting the kind of results they deserve. It means nothing if people are going to undermine his leadership. It means nothing if our legislature, our city council, our board don’t make the appropriate investments to support our kids.”

All of those who spoke with the Cap Times were excited for Jenkins to begin next month.

“I’m personally elated, I think the Black community’s elated — this is an example of Black Excellence,” Hart said. “We’re elated to have him. It’s a shame that this is the first time we’re celebrating a Black superintendent, but we have absolutely the best person for the job at this moment.”

