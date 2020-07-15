'It's long overdue': Jenkins will be Madison's first Black superintendent

The second-largest school district in a state known for having among the nation’s worst Black-white achievement gaps has never had a person of color in its top job.
That will change next month when Carlton Jenkins begins as Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent — the first Black person to hold the position. The 54-year-old’s resume is what made him stand out for many community leaders, but they’re also glad to see the School Board put its support behind a Black man.
“Given everything that’s going on around this country, it’s great to see an African American in that role,” said Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson.
He and others want to make sure Jenkins isn’t defined solely by that identity, however.
“Let’s guard ourselves to not be the only thing we see in this man is the first Black superintendent,” said Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City Schools. “Let’s celebrate that, but let’s not let his resume get overshadowed by it.”
Instead, Caire said, the achievement itself illustrates bigger issues for Madison: “We’re in 2020 and we’re still having Black firsts in Madison, that’s a problem.”
Rev. David Hart, president of Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, agreed that it took much too long to get to this point.
“He is Black. There is no need to be ashamed of that, we are embracing our Blackness, we are very proud of him and our Blackness. But again it’s a tragedy that in 2020 we are now just appointing our first Black superintendent,” Hart said. “It is long overdue. But now that we have one appointed, he is consummately qualified.”
Jenkins was asked about the weight of that “first” during his June 30 virtual interview, including the potentially enormous expectations that would be placed on his shoulders by the community. He said it’s been “my reality” for 54 years as a Black man, and that he expected the community would play an important role in modeling respect and support.
“Our children will look to me as an African American male, and they're going to watch you as their parents how you treat me,” Jenkins said. “And it’s going to impact them in some way.”
His resume includes five years as the Robbinsdale Area Schools superintendent in Minnesota, chief academic officer for the Atlanta Public School System and superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Michigan. He also spent time as an associate principal and principal in Beloit and one year as an associate principal at Madison Memorial High School. He began his teaching career in Beloit, as well.
In February, Caire and 12 other Black community leaders signed a letter expressing disappointment with the School Board’s initial choice of Matthew Gutierrez to take over the position. The small Texas school district superintendent didn’t have enough familiarity with helping Black students achieve success, they wrote at the time.
Gutierrez rescinded his acceptance of the position at the end of March, citing the coronavirus pandemic and wanting to support his current community through the crisis. That led the School Board to reopen its search in May, with Jenkins named one of two finalists among the 33 applicants.
Hart said he hopes the community will support Jenkins by doing “the same things they would do for other superintendents.
“Invite him warmly, give him all the tools and resources he needs to do his job, embrace his family and give him a little kindness and latitude,” Hart said. “This is a brilliant man, but setting him up for success rather than failure is going to be key.”
Busy time to begin
UW-Madison professor Gloria Ladson-Billings, who served on Jenkins’ dissertation committee when he received his doctorate here in 2009, called him an “excellent choice” who she hopes the community will “give a fair shot.”
“I hope that people will look at his qualifications and not his skin color as the thing to be proud about at this point,” Ladson-Billings said. “Certainly, the African American community is happy that Madison has looked beyond its traditional candidates, but that can’t be the end-all, be-all of this.”
She pointed out the numerous issues that will immediately be on Jenkins’ plate when he begins — a school year amid a pandemic, no school resource officers, budget challenges and two major referendums on the November ballot.
“I’m hoping that the community will allow him to transition, not just expect him to hit the ground running,” she said. “He’s going to need time to get back up to speed to where Madison is right now.”
Referring to how people perceived former President Barack Obama, Ladson-Billings said the community will have to be careful not to see all of Jenkins’ decisions through the “lens of race.”
“Will we allow him to be superintendent of the district, not superintendent of Black students?” she said. “There’s a really fine line he has to walk where he has to figure out, ‘OK, is this in the best interest of the district not just Black students, but do Black students recognize I’m here for them too?’ It’s not an easy task.”
Caire said it’s can be a tough balance when welcoming new leaders.
“They’re supposed to be a knight in shining armor that comes in and everything automatically gets better, (but) this is a journey,” Caire said. “And we’ve got to be willing to go on this journey with this person, and hold them accountable to high expectations but also not be unrealistic.”
‘Unforgettable’ impact
Savion Castro, a Black School Board member and 2013 La Follette High School graduate, said it’s “a lonely, isolating time being a Black leader right now,” but he’s confident Jenkins will “rejuvenate the district,” especially as an example for its Black students.
“Typically when a Black person has this kind of expertise and caliber, it’s not always acknowledged,” Castro said. “To have that front and center that this is our leader for the district and that the board will stand behind this person, that imagery alone will do a lot for students.
“Ultimately when Dr. Jenkins backs it up with the work, the material impact on their lives will be unforgettable.”
Ladson-Billings echoed the idea that it will be meaningful for MMSD’s Black students to see themselves in the district’s leader. Some students have no more than one or two Black teachers throughout their MMSD careers, as the district has worked to diversify the workforce with only incremental improvements in recent years.
“There’s always value in being able to see yourself as someone with some authority and responsibility in situations where you weren’t,” Ladson-Billings said. “We’re likely to hold him to a higher standard, and I think we have to guard against that.”
Johnson said he wants to see Jenkins “come here and win for our kids,” and make MMSD “one of the best school districts in the United States.”
“We know what the data tells us and while I’m proud to see him in that role, it means nothing if our community doesn’t support him,” Johnson said. “It means nothing if our kids aren’t getting the kind of results they deserve. It means nothing if people are going to undermine his leadership. It means nothing if our legislature, our city council, our board don’t make the appropriate investments to support our kids.”
All of those who spoke with the Cap Times were excited for Jenkins to begin next month.
“I’m personally elated, I think the Black community’s elated — this is an example of Black Excellence,” Hart said. “We’re elated to have him. It’s a shame that this is the first time we’re celebrating a Black superintendent, but we have absolutely the best person for the job at this moment.”
