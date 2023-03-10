When Patanne Coffey first got the call in 2021 that a hidden camera had been discovered in a room that disabled students, including her daughter Ariannea, used often to change at East High School, she cried.

As a mother, she wanted to know more. She felt disgusted, betrayed and hurt.

"I didn't really know what happened and wasn't given really any information right at the time except for there was a camera found in the changing room," Coffey said.

The cameras had been placed inside hollowed-out smoke detectors in an attempt to catch a janitor sleeping on the job. The cameras were placed in a coaches' office and in a room where students with disabilities are often changed. Madison police found no crime had been committed, and the district has hired a law firm to investigate the matter internally.

But Coffey wanted more answers.

To find those, Coffey and another parent, with the help of a lawyer, filed an open records request in March 2021 with the Madison School District, asking for the video footage and a wide range of other records relating to the discovery of the cameras.

State law requires public entities, like city governments, politicians and school districts, to release public records when requested "as soon as practicable and without delay." There is no set timeframe, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice says that 10 working days is generally a "reasonable" amount of time for responding to simple requests, though more complex requests may take longer.

The school district didn't respond to Coffey's request for more than three months. In July 2021, the district said it couldn't fulfill the request because the district didn't have some of the records and that attorney-client privilege protected the rest.

The parents have now filed a lawsuit against the school district demanding the records be released, which is on pause while a separate, civil rights lawsuit regarding the cameras is sorted out in federal court.

"I think the whole situation is absolutely disgusting," Coffey said. "I think the public has a right to know the true facts about what happened."

A larger issue

Coffey isn't alone in her frustration: Over the last 18 months, the district has been sued at least five times over open records, online court records show.

"It's rare for a public institution that depends on taxpayer support to be as awful as this one when it comes to public records and accountability," the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council said in a statement, announcing it was giving the district a "No Friend of Openness Award" earlier this week.

The local teachers union sued the district in 2022 after waiting more than six months for information on staff benefits. And the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued the district in January after waiting nearly a year for a copy of a classroom policy. WILL had sued the district in 2022, too, and the case was dismissed after the district eventually handed over the records requested, according to WILL communications director Pat Garrett.

The district has largely blamed the delays on staffing shortages, but spokesperson Tim LeMonds said there also has been an increase in records requests in recent years, adding to the backlog.

LeMonds said the district "takes public record requests very seriously, and we continue to prioritize our recruitment efforts to add the appropriate staff to improve our response times."

The district has "proven itself to be a notably bad actor when it comes to open government," said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

"The district seems to think that 'we're busy with other stuff' is an acceptable reason for not meeting its statutory obligations under the public records law," Lueders said. "It also seems to think that it is okay to be lousy at this essential function if the district is short-staffed or has an open position."

What do open records tell us?

"This is a central issue," Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. "If the community wants true transparency from their leaders, they need to demand it. Not being able to see the records means that information will be kept from them. And that's what's happening. That's what's being shown, and that is incredibly, incredibly worrisome."

"We need to follow the law and we're not," Vander Meulen said.

Recent open records requests have helped shine a light on the $11 million buyout of former Badgers football head coach Paul Chryst last fall, the truth about vacancies in the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and $76,000 the state spent to defend a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board member who refused to step down.

Initial details about what led to the firing of Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland last fall were also revealed because of records requests filed by the Wisconsin State Journal. The details of the voicemail that prompted his termination and the grievance Copeland filed against the district — which eventually led to his reinstatement — were all discovered because of open records requests.

Currently, the State Journal has at least six open records requests still pending with the Madison School District.

"The drag out of trying to get some of this information is exhausting," said Martha Siravo, co-founder of Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates, a group of moms advocating for disabled students. She has personal experience with delayed records requests with the district, and has helped other parents through the process, too.

"I honestly think it's a strategy of who has more patience," Siravo said, like a game of chicken between how long the district can drag its feet and how long a parent can hold out before giving up. "That's exhausting."

Vander Meulen herself has dealt with delays when asking for records. It took the district four months to respond to a request she filed in 2021, and she didn't get everything she asked for in the response, either.

"If I can't even get the records, and I'm an attorney and a board member, how is the general citizen going to get there?" she said.

What is going on?

LeMonds said the district began to see an uptick in open records requests during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the last three years there have been between 100-200 requests a year. This year so far, he said, there have been more than 100 requests, and just over half have been resolved.

In speaking to other similar districts, LeMonds said, Madison isn't alone in the uptick. The number of complex requests has also gone up, which adds to the delays.

Historically, the district's legal department has responded to and fulfilled records requests, LeMonds said. But the district is close to filling a new position that would specifically handle records requests.

It's been a difficult role to fill, though. The district previously offered the position to an applicant, but that person declined. LeMonds said media attention on the vacant position and the district's high volume of requests has been an "obstacle" in recruitment.

How to file a request Public records are owned by the public, and requests can be made by anyone — from journalists to everyday residents — at any time for any reason. The process to file a request is fairly simple once you determine what you want to know and who has the record. Most public entities have a designated "custodian" who handles public records, and each entity may have their own policies and procedures in place, like who to file a request with and how to submit it. For example, the Madison School District asks that open records requests be emailed to publicrecords@madison.k12.wi.us. There are templates available online that you can use, where you simply fill in the blanks to match what you're requesting. And you should try to be as specific as possible when requesting information, which can help prevent delays. If a request is too broad, an entity may ask you to narrow it, or they can deny the request and have you submit a new, more tailored one. But generally, the state says there are no "magic words" needed to submit an open records request. A request that simply describes the information requested that is directed at an authority counts as a request. There is no legal requirement about how long an entity has to fulfill a request, though for simple requests, the state suggests that 10 days is sufficient. But more complex requests may take longer, and it depends on each individual request. Usually, the records custodian will also respond to let you know they have received the request and are working on it. Who is subject to an open records request, and what counts as a record? The definition of a public record is fairly broad, and it's almost any record created and kept by a public authority, either hard copy or electronic, like handwritten letters to recordings to emails. The content matters, not the format of the record. There are some exclusion, and things like drafts of documents, notes or records created for personal use aren't considered public record. Those who own and hold public records include state or local governments, including elected officials, agencies, boards, committees, councils, departments and more, as well as some nonprofits, any court of law, the state Assembly or Senate, or a university police department, among other entities. Other things to know You may have to pay for a request, depending on the size of the request and labor required for fulfilling it. You should ask to be informed of whether or not there will be a fee beforehand. In some cases, the custodian may have to alert someone that certain records are being released, like when the information includes personnel information on an employee.

As of Thursday, the job was no longer posted on the district's website, but it previously listed the job as a public records clerk who would split duties between handling public records and acting as an administrative clerk.

Until the position is filled, the legal department continues to split the responsibility of handling requests, based on capacity and the complexity of the request.

The district tries to respond to requests in the order they're received, LeMonds said, but some are more complex and require clarification before they can be completed.

"It is important to note, the number of public record requests does not reflect the complexity and nature of a request nor the time and staff resources it takes to fulfill them," LeMonds said. "One request may take a couple hours of staff time to locate, prepare and deliver. Others could involve multiple staff members at different building locations and take days of staff time to fulfill."

In her case, Coffey said the information is important to prevent future mistakes.

"It's important for me and the public to have it so that people can learn and try to maybe move forward and prevent it from happening again," she said.

What can be done?

Filling the open records staff position is one answer, but officials think the district can do even more.

Vander Meulen wants a policy to be crafted that clearly defines what a reasonable amount of time is to fulfill a records request.

"Without a policy, the word 'reasonable' means 'litigate,'" she said.

She said she's not sure the board would approve a policy like that right now, though, because of other issues they're juggling, including finding a new superintendent, a budget crisis and staffing shortages.

Still, tasking a specific employee with handling the requests is critical.

"They need to have an actual person in that role, and then it has to be a supported role by other staff members in order to fulfill these requests and to keep the rest of Madison moving," Siravo said.

Regardless, Coffey just wants the process to be faster.

Waiting for the information is stressful and mentally draining, she said, especially when you're searching for answers about whether your daughter was unknowingly filmed while changing her clothes. But other information that may be less serious should be easy to obtain as well, she said.

"Even though our case is much more serious, I think every open records request should not be as hard as it is," Coffey said.

Waiting on answers

Not getting the records Coffey requested "put everything on a hold" for her family.

"The what if or what did really happen? Who really did watch (the videos)? Am I going to see somebody making fun of it on a TikTok, or where are they? What happened? Who did it? Why?" she said.

"I just kind of want answers that may never be answered," she said.

Despite the regular delays and hurdles, Siravo said the public should keep filing records requests with the district, and to keep pushing for transparency.

"I still encourage the public, even though this is an assumed frustration that people take on when they go to ask for an open records request," she said. "But don't think that you can't do it, or that you should not do it just because of the amount of time that it's probably going to take."

How spending on public education in every state has changed—and where the money comes from How spending on public education in every state has changed—and where the money comes from #51. Idaho #50. Utah #49. Arizona #48. Nevada* #47. Tennessee* #46. Mississippi #45. Texas* #44. Florida #43. Oklahoma #42. North Carolina #41. Alabama #40. Indiana* #39. South Dakota #38. Arkansas #37. New Mexico* #36. Louisiana* #35. Missouri #34. Colorado #33. Georgia #32. Kentucky #31. West Virginia* #30. South Carolina #29. Iowa #28. Kansas* #27. Montana #26. Wisconsin #25. Nebraska #24. Virginia #23. Oregon #22. Michigan #21. Minnesota #20. Ohio #19. Maine* #18. California #17. Massachusetts #16. North Dakota #15. Washington #14. Maryland #13. Hawaii* #12. Delaware #11. Pennsylvania #10. Wyoming #9. Illinois #8. Rhode Island #7. New York #6. New Hampshire #5. Alaska #4. New Jersey #3. Vermont #2. Connecticut #1. District of Columbia