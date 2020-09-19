'It's been nuts': McFarland family makes, sells iPad stands to help with virtual learning

It’s been a great teaching opportunity for the parents, who had created “dream boards” earlier in the pandemic with each family member posting five things they wanted to do, achieve or purchase in the next five years. At first, it was a way to “plan something out for the kids to look forward to.” Now, it’s an easy reminder for the kids of what they can save money for.

“Whatever doesn’t go back into making the pieces, we are putting aside and saving up toward their dream boards,” Domack said. “That’s something fun and something they can work to achieve. It gives them the sense of pride and joy in everything they’re doing.”

He’s glad his family is able to use their skill set and space in a workshop to help others.

“It’s so fulfilling,” he said. “More than anything we’re just having a lot of fun doing it.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.