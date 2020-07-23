'It's almost like the name picked us': Group hopes to rename Falk Elementary in honor of Milele Chikasa Anana

While Falk’s history wasn’t something they talked about or celebrated at the school, she believes that could change if the renaming effort is successful. Hall called Anana the “queen of the counter-narrative” about Black people and said her name on the school would help students “understand Black joy.”

“She embodied that,” Hall said.

Hall also hopes this effort starts a conversation about other schools in the district — specifically within Falk’s feeder pattern. Those are schools that her biracial daughter will attend, and Hall sees a problem “when you name a school after someone who cannot possibly represent our kids” — like slaveholders Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

“For me, this has just been something that needs to happen,” Hall said. “The district needs to continue looking at the naming in our attendance feeder pattern.

“Kids who attend Falk go to an elementary school that is named after someone who participated in a school club called the KKK and maybe didn’t hire Black people as a superintendent, and then go to a middle school and high school that are named after slaveholders. As a parent, I do not want my daughter to have that experience.”

