'It's time to be aggressive': Dane County closes schools, bans large gatherings, caps restaurant capacity

All Dane County public schools are closed immediately to slow the spread of COVID-19, local officials announced Sunday.

“Schools play a crucial role in providing nutrition and other critical services to students, but they also pose a risk to children and staff with underlying health conditions,” Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said at a Sunday press conference. “We have been in contact with the schools for a number of weeks now and are at the point where we want to make an aggressive decision, so that we don't reach the point of other communities where they have community spread.”

Heinrich said Sunday that one new Dane County case has been diagnosed since Friday.

The Madison Metropolitan School District and some others originally announced on Friday plans to close after the school day on Tuesday, using the first two days this week to plan for things like food distribution to students who need it and giving optional instructional resources to students. Schools can reopen on April 6 at the earliest, per an order from Gov. Tony Evers.