'It's time to be aggressive': Dane County closes schools, bans large gatherings, caps restaurant capacity

All Dane County public schools are closed immediately to slow the spread of COVID-19, local officials announced Sunday.
“Schools play a crucial role in providing nutrition and other critical services to students, but they also pose a risk to children and staff with underlying health conditions,” Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said at a Sunday press conference. “We have been in contact with the schools for a number of weeks now and are at the point where we want to make an aggressive decision, so that we don't reach the point of other communities where they have community spread.”
Heinrich said Sunday that one new Dane County case has been diagnosed since Friday.
The Madison Metropolitan School District and some others originally announced on Friday plans to close after the school day on Tuesday, using the first two days this week to plan for things like food distribution to students who need it and giving optional instructional resources to students. Schools can reopen on April 6 at the earliest, per an order from Gov. Tony Evers.
"This will be challenging for the entire community, but together with our neighborhood partners, we will do everything we can to support our students, families and staff," MMSD said Sunday in its announcement of the closure. "It is very important that families understand that when school is closed, we will not have required academic instruction."
Saying it would be in touch "very soon," the district said it will provide updates throughout this afternoon, evening and into the coming weeks.
"Schools and district staff are working around the clock to deliver critical updates today on how to pick up any medications kept at school, where to access nutritious meals around Madison and other key details," the announcement states.
You have free articles remaining.
Officials announced gatherings of more than 50 people would be prohibited, as well, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday. These include private gatherings, such as weddings or funerals. On Saturday, the public health department updated its orders to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to include places of worship and religious gathering centers.
Heinrich said restaurants and bars will be restricted to 50% of their capacities beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The public health department has authority by state law to enact these orders. They can be enforced by local law enforcement agencies, though Heinrich said she hoped that wouldn’t be necessary.
“We know that our directive require social distancing but we are asking for your solidarity,” Heinrich said. “We will continue to do what we think is best for our community to limit the spread of disease, reduce the strain on our health care system and keep our friends and loved ones well.”
Childcare centers, which are generally private facilities, are exempt from the order and can make their own decisions. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said these centers typically follow what the school districts in which they are located decide.
Both Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said local government would work to provide essential services to residents. Practicing proper hand washing protocols and social distancing can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Parisi said.
“These are aggressive moves, but it’s time to be aggressive because we can have impact on the trajectory of the coronavirus,” Parisi said. “We do have the power to make a substantial positive impact.”
Rhodes-Conway warned at the press conference working to limit the spread of coronavirus is “going to be a long term thing.”
“This is not something that is going to be over in a week or two,” she said. “This is something our community is going to be working on for months, if not years.”