'It’s like an extra recess': Outdoor learning broadens horizons, helps in the classroom

All year long, fourth-graders at Madison’s Lincoln Elementary head outside for two hours each week to learn about topics like wild turkeys and animal habitats in the winter.

It’s a commitment that teacher Josie Igielski feels strongly about.

Igielski, who is part of a pod of outdoor educators who network and learn from each other, said the experience allows students to show academic strengths and leadership in a way that is not possible in the classroom.

“I have actually done a lot of research about outdoor education and its effectiveness with kids,” she said. “It’s like they can have a whole new identity.”

For about eight years, Igielski has been partnering with Carolyn Byers, director of education for Madison Audubon, on what she calls her “baby.” Working alongside her on the project is her co-teacher, Kari Petre, and Mickenzee Okon, an educator for the Audubon.

Each week revolves around a particular theme and typically includes some academic learning and perhaps a game or two. Sometimes the students walk through the neighborhood, and once a month they head to Wingra Creek. Other field trips have been curtailed by the bus driver shortage.

“I’m having a great time out here,” said fourth-grader Dante Chandler whose favorite theme was learning about owls. “I’m really happy.”

The Audubon is currently involved in environmental programming at Lincoln — which also involves third- and fifth-graders — Midvale Elementary School, O’Keeffe Middle School and two virtual classrooms. Other schools have been involved in past years.

“We believe that in order to care for something you need to learn about it ... and be connected to it,” Byers said. “We are trying to show kids nature is for everyone.”

The program especially seeks to involve students of color and those from low-income families, historically not part of the mainstream environmental movement, Byers said. It is aimed at schools where at least half the students are minorities and come from low-income families. The Madison Audubon staff time is funded mostly through the Caerus Foundation and the Theda and Tamblin Clark Smith Family Foundation, with additional help from other donors.

Last week, the fourth-graders at Lincoln learned about wild turkeys after first listening to Igielski read a book called “Giving Thanks: A Native American Good Morning Message” to encourage students to think about gratitude. It also was a way to acknowledge Native American Heritage Month, which had just ended.

While some students said they were grateful for jackets, boots and pets, fourth-grader Ester Subba said she was feeling thanks for her family and friends. Classmate Cece Erlin said she is thankful for her teachers.

Byers brought feathers and turkey feet from a bird hunted by her husband, BJ Byers, and students tried some turkey jerky. They also played a modified predator/prey game called “turkey steals a grub,” which involved having students pretend to be turkeys, just as they’ve mimicked other animals as part of their learning. They also played a true-or-false game that had them consider question such as whether turkeys can swim and which also involved some movement.

The exercise helps prepare students for the rest of the day, and the outdoor education helps them with math and literacy, Igielski said. After they went inside, the students wrote about what they learned in journals, including looking at weather conditions. The game also prompted the class to learn about how turkeys forage. The weekly themes often prompt a student to go the library afterward to find a book to learn more.

“It’s like an extra recess,” Cece said of the outdoor learning.

Fourth-grader Corinne Kuenzi said besides enjoying playing the games and running around, learning about the weekly themes helps her appreciate animals when she sees them.

A key piece of a successful outdoor education program is making sure students are dressed for the weather. Last week, when it was 18 degrees outside, Corinne was wearing a sweatshirt under a winter jacket, snow pants, hat, thick gloves and boots. But not all of the students come as well equipped, and Lincoln has stocked four lockers with outdoor clothing students can borrow through school funds classroom funds and donations from families.

Lincoln has a long tradition of using its expansive grounds, and the hope is that students learn the importance of caring for the earth, Igielski said. She also is aware that some students don’t experience the outdoors much beyond the grass outside their apartment, so she tries to impress on them that outdoor spaces are free to use.

Byers said she hopes students discover they can be scientists, even without having the title, and that they will wonder and ask questions.

“I hope the kids learn that nature is for them,” she said. “I hope they learn that they need to help other people be comfortable in nature.”