'It is what's right': Panel address inequities in school discipline

“The harm, the slow harm of the day-to-day experiences of racism in schools are just as important to understanding how we can achieve safety and how we can cultivate environments that allow students to cultivate and develop self-discipline,” Irby said.

Saffold, a former Madison school resource officer, brought up how laws themselves can lead to disparities in discipline, citing drug offenses that led more Black students with drugs to be charged with felonies than white students, who would face misdemeanors based on the packaging their drugs were found in. Saffold said officers need to use discretion, whether they’re stationed at a school or responding to a call, and use “opportunities to educate students.”

“The school-to-prison pipeline — or the best way to avoid it — started in the classroom,” Saffold said. “The more the student was out of the classroom for disciplinary measures … the closer they are to the criminal justice system.”