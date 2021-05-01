'It has to produce results': Black leaders helm Madison School District, board for first time

But they now must back up that message from the community with action, as well, both Muldrow and Castro said.

“It is a tremendous responsibility to have this alignment because I think we're all deeply connected to the idea that this has to mean something for our students,” Muldrow said. “I don't think any of us are interested in our leadership or our ability to work with one another being something exclusively symbolic.

“It has to produce results or it doesn't mean anything.”

Muldrow takes over the role from Gloria Reyes, who decided not to run for re-election this spring after one term on the board and two years as its president, including through hiring two new superintendents and the COVID-19 pandemic. Muldrow served as VP for the past year.

Castro was elected to a three-year term in April in an unopposed election, while Muldrow’s first term on the board ends next April.