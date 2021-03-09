'It feels like it's the beginning of the year': Kindergartners return to MMSD classrooms

“We let her kind of decide,” Williams said of the decision to send her back. “Just to form some social skills. That’s the thing that’s harder to do online.”

MTI president Andy Waity was also at Midvale helping students cross the street safely. He said MTI’s focus throughout the reopening process has been on health and safety, and they plan to continue to “hold everyone accountable” for the mitigation measures the district has put in place.

Asked if he felt confident staff were safe in buildings, he said, “Confidence is always a tough one because we are in a health crisis.

“In the back of your mind you’ve got the risks, then at the same time I think we’re constantly looking for hope,” Waity said. “In terms of a step forward, I sincerely hope that this is exactly what we want it to be, which is a positive move that’s going to get us moving again in that right direction.”