'It feels like it's the beginning of the year': Kindergartners return to MMSD classrooms

Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District kindergartners saw their classmates and teachers for the first time in-person Tuesday, 361 days after students last filled classrooms here.
MMSD began a phased reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while it looked quite different from a pre-pandemic school day, the 65% of kindergarten students who elected to return and their parents were excited as they approached school doors Tuesday morning.
As McKenzie Foy and her son Tyson approached the Henderson Elementary School entrance, he was feeling "good." Foy was most excited for him to see his friends and "just to get him the learning that he needs," despite how "weird" it was to have the first drop-off in March instead of September.
"It feels like it's the beginning of the year," Foy said, "but it's almost the end."
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who greeted families Tuesday at Midvale Elementary School, announced the reopening on Feb. 9, one month before it took effect. Over that month, staff members and Madison Teachers Inc. shared concerns about safety and the concurrent teaching model that has them teaching in-person and virtual students at the same time.
“There are other methods and other ways that we could provide equitable education that the district is just refusing to listen to,” Mendota Elementary School kindergarten teacher Emily Braun said during a "teach-out" demonstration last Thursday.
The reopening comes as educator vaccinations in Dane County ramp up, including an event with SSM Health set for Friday that will see 1,200 MMSD staff members receive their first dose of the vaccine. Public Health Madison & Dane County opened its educator vaccine clinics at the Alliant Energy Center this week, as well, with a goal of getting all teachers and staff in need of a vaccine their one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot by the end of the month.
Students in first- and second-grade are set to return beginning Tuesday, March 16, with 4-year-old kindergarten students beginning a two full-days-a-week schedule on March 23. Until Tuesday, in-person activities were limited to some special education students and those enrolled in the MSCR Cares program.
District officials have stressed over the past month that school would be safe, pointing to research that shows mitigation measures like masks and improved air filtration lower the risk for staff and students. A March 8 update to the district’s COVID case count showed that since Sept. 8, there have been 146 positive cases for those working or attending school in-person, with 856 people having to quarantine as close contacts.
Tuesday morning, Jenkins — who was a superintendent in Minnesota the last time students were in classrooms here — expressed appreciation for the hard work by staff that went into preparing for the return.
“They really took it on their shoulders to ensure that our children were going to come back to an environment that was going to be enjoyable but safe,” Jenkins said. “This is a very serious moment, we’re in a pandemic and trying to attend to the social and emotional well-being of our students and the mental health of our staff as well.”
[Updated: Survey shows more than 7,000 MMSD elementary students will return for in-person instruction]
At Henderson Elementary School, principal Benjamin Ketterer said hello to masked parents and students, introducing himself as “Mr. K.” While he missed seeing the students’ smiles, he said, “you can see the smiles in their eyes.”
Wendy Plutchak was hoping her son would “thrive with the structure” of in-person kindergarten at Henderson after a “tough” time with virtual learning. Andre Williams described leaving his kindergarten daughter at the Henderson door as “weird” after a year getting used to having her at home.
“We let her kind of decide,” Williams said of the decision to send her back. “Just to form some social skills. That’s the thing that’s harder to do online.”
MTI president Andy Waity was also at Midvale helping students cross the street safely. He said MTI’s focus throughout the reopening process has been on health and safety, and they plan to continue to “hold everyone accountable” for the mitigation measures the district has put in place.
Asked if he felt confident staff were safe in buildings, he said, “Confidence is always a tough one because we are in a health crisis.
“In the back of your mind you’ve got the risks, then at the same time I think we’re constantly looking for hope,” Waity said. “In terms of a step forward, I sincerely hope that this is exactly what we want it to be, which is a positive move that’s going to get us moving again in that right direction.”
As Carmillia Duling and her kindergarten daughter Kenya approached the Midvale entrance, Kenya said she was feeling “good” on her first day of in-person kindergarten. While Duling was excited about the opportunity for her daughter to get “more socialization” and spend time outside the house, Kenya shared one major improvement she expected being in-person.
“It’s a lot of glitches in Zoom, so it’s better,” Kenya said.
