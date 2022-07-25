Islands of Brilliance offers learning experiences for neurodiverse students and their families

Sophia Challoner found it difficult to express why she liked the chance to do art and other activities in a mobile program designed for students with autism and other neurodiverse young people who came to Madison.

But Challoner’s enthusiasm was clear at the end of the program when she animatedly showed off the Bill Cipher character she created, reciting her favorite quote by the main antagonist of the the Disney Channel series “Gravity Falls.”

“I don’t know how to put it into words. I just liked it,” Challoner said of the experience. “I really liked sharing my project with other people.”

A senior from Madison who is home-schooled, Challoner was one of eight young people and a couple of family members who participated in a workshop put on by Islands of Brilliance, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit. The organization’s programming, which is rooted in art, design and STEM-based curriculum, helps neurodiverse children and young adults learn technical skills while practicing social, emotional and communication skills for navigating everyday life and successful employment.

Among the organization’s programs is its new mobile version of “Sandbox” — a 90-minute workshop it has offered online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is taking on the road to reach families throughout Wisconsin. The Madison event on June 16 was one of nine held in Wisconsin cities this summer. A modified version is planned for Sept. 10 in West Allis as part of the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin’s Fun Walk for Autism, and another Sandbox is being planned for Sept. 24 in La Crosse. In addition, a third location is being sought.

Siblings and parents are encouraged to participate, so entire families can experience learning together and see first-hand the talents of their neurodiverse family members. The Madison workshop was held at Planet Propaganda, a design and advertising agency, which provided the location and some staff time.

Michelle Kocher attended the workshop with her ninth-grade son, Adam, because while they are from Sussex near Milwaukee and have taken part in the organization’s activities, they liked the opportunity to get out of town.

“He enjoyed the activities as well as being with the kids, laughing with them (because of) some of the silly stories,” Kocher said. “(Organizers) make it fun and comfortable ... They always make him feel proud.”

The Madison workshop was based on cartoons. Participants had the opportunity to learn, create and connect with their peers through free-form drawing, group storytelling and instructor-led art projects and then a “gallery walk,” or show and tell, at the end.

Adam Kocher said he created a devil as part of the art projects, which came natural to him since he often draws scary faces.

“I don’t know, it’s just my thing,” he said.

Another participant, Shayne Mack, 20, Milwaukee, loves cartoons and wants to become an animator.

“It was definitely a lot of fun to be able to create some things on the spot,” he said. “It was great to showcase my artistic side.”

Islands of Brilliance was started by Mark and Margaret Fairbanks, who had to figure out ways to engage their own son, Harry, who was identified as having autism when he was 3 years old and lacked communication skills. He is now 24 and earned a degree in graphic design from the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and is a data services specialist for a company that provides pre-employment background check services.

“He was really living in his own world,” she said. “He was very content in his world, and his world was all about trains.”

Initially they found ways to communicate through his interest in trains and then later found ways to engage him when they saw he was comfortable communicating on a computer and had an interest in graphic design software.

The Fairbanks’ experiences with their son, combined with their backgrounds in graphic design and special education, led them to create programs for autistic or other neurodiverse young people. They started Islands of Brilliance in 2014 and both eventually left their other jobs to dedicate their time to the organization.

“We find what we are doing is life changing on many levels, not just for the students but for the families,” said Margaret Fairbanks, cofounder and chief education officer.

Islands of Brilliance received grants to fund its Sandbox program, and in January the organization and UW-Milwaukee received a nearly $150,000 research grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant is renewable for five years and allows Islands of Brilliance to partner with professors and researchers from the university to create the Autism Brilliance Lab for Entrepreneurship. Through ABLE, researchers will study whether teaching children and young adults creative design skills can help prepare them for the workforce. The research team will also investigate how employers can better prepare neurotypical work environments for autistic individuals.

“The grant is significant because academic research that examines the impact of Islands of Brilliance’s use of creativity as an intervention for autistic individuals has been a long-term goal for our organization,” said Mark Fairbanks, cofounder and executive director of Islands of Brilliance.

