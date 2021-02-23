Investigation finds cameras were used for custodian suspected of sleeping on the job at East High

A police investigation into hidden recording devices found at East High School in January concluded that cameras were installed in violation of Madison School District policy to monitor a custodian suspected of sleeping on the job.

In an email to families Tuesday night, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said Madison police closed their case and found no crime had been committed nor was there any intent to commit a crime. An internal district investigation led by a local law firm is still ongoing.

The district notified parents last month about a school security staff member's discovery of evidence of a single hidden recording device in a coach's office. The sighting was based on what appeared to be an altered smoke detector cover.

The investigation found evidence of potential installment and removal of an additional camera, according to Jenkin's email.