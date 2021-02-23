 Skip to main content
Investigation finds cameras were used for custodian suspected of sleeping on the job at East High
A police investigation into hidden recording devices found at East High School in January concluded that cameras were installed in violation of Madison School District policy to monitor a custodian suspected of sleeping on the job.

In an email to families Tuesday night, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said Madison police closed their case and found no crime had been committed nor was there any intent to commit a crime. An internal district investigation led by a local law firm is still ongoing. 

The district notified parents last month about a school security staff member's discovery of evidence of a single hidden recording device in a coach's office. The sighting was based on what appeared to be an altered smoke detector cover. 

The investigation found evidence of potential installment and removal of an additional camera, according to Jenkin's email.

The cameras were installed in two spaces to see if an East custodian was sleeping during the employee's night-shift work hours. Jenkins didn't disclose when or where the cameras were installed, but said the locations were selected in places that had furniture "conducive for sleeping," and the cameras were angled to only capture the furniture, not individuals nearby, Jenkins said. 

Two weeks of monitoring the custodian yielded no results, so the cameras were disabled, he said. Although disconnected, the devices remained physically installed before being removed last June. Madison police found no existing video files of footage taken by the cameras during the time they were installed.

Jenkins said this use of surveillance equipment goes against district policy.

"The request and subsequent approval of these concealed devices should have never occurred," he said. "Their installation is not in alignment with our values as a school district."

Jenkins pledged to share another update on "corrective actions" after the district finishes its internal investigation with MWH Law Group. 

"We are disheartened by the additional stress this situation has caused," he said. "We will continue holding the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority."

