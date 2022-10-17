Intern expands teaching possibilities, brings hand-on experiences to Mount Horeb High School

Faced with turning away students for popular courses in agricultural sciences, Mount Horeb High School hired an intern to teach a couple classes.

Not only does it give the intern, UW-Platteville student Hailey Schulenberg, some experience at a high school with a wide range of agricultural sciences offerings; it is also allowing more students to take the classes, said Pam Allen, agricultural sciences teacher at the high school.

Schulenberg, a 2018 Mount Horeb High School graduate, also is providing fresh ideas she is learning at college, Allen said.

“We’re really a growing department. We have a lot of students and we didn’t want to cut anybody,” Allen said. “There are a lot of wins.”

Schulenberg said she chose the internship because there was a shortage of student-teaching placements this fall. She also was interested in the challenge of being an intern, which required her to apply for an intern license through the state Department of Instruction.

The difference between student teaching and an internship is that Schulenberg could start the year off teaching classes. If she were a student teacher, she would have started the year by observing and then would have gradually taught lessons before taking on full teaching responsibilities halfway through the semester.

Schulenberg, who grew up working on dairy and beef cattle family farms, received a technical scholarship from the school district and attended Madison Area Technical College for two years before transferring to UW-Platteville, where she is getting a degree in agricultural education.

Working with high school students in her Veterinary Science I class a few weeks ago wearing jeans, an athletic top and her hair in a high ponytail, Schulenberg blended right in. But one of her students, junior Sawyer Kahl, who lives near where Schulenberg grew up, is someone she babysat.

Schulenberg, who likes to provide hands-on experiences for her students, recently arranged to have calves visit the high school so the students could examine them. That meant taking charge of arrangements such as ordering stethoscopes and coordinating with the farmer who owns the animals.

“It is a lot of work, but in the end I think they got a lot out of it ... applying what they learned to the real world,” Schulenberg said.

Junior Boden Schaller, a student in the veterinary science class who works on a farm and plans to go into an agricultural field, said he learns more from hands-on experiences like working with the calves rather than completing worksheets.

“She comes up with a lot of fun, different ways of teaching. Not just power points,” sophomore Zeva Melka said.

Schulenberg said as a high school and college student, she has found that hands-on assignments, where students apply what they learn in the classroom, are particularly beneficial. She also likes to arrange field trips and bring in people working in the industry.

“I feel like she knows more about being in a class, like, how we feel as students,” sophomore Sammy Parmley said.

In addition to the veterinary science I class, Schulenberg teaches a natural resources class in the agricultural sciences department.

Mount Horeb High School Principal Cody Lundquist said the school had never had an intern in the agricultural sciences department, and it has been years since an intern was used in another department.

Allen researched the idea of bringing in an intern and brought it to the administration, Lundquist said. Schulenberg also works alongside retired veterinarian John Arnold, who is now teaching agricultural sciences at the high school.

Schulenberg received a one-time stipend from the school district but no benefits for working as an intern, Lundquist said.

He said Schulenberg is invaluable due to her experience, which includes being a member of Future Farmers of America, her popularity with students and her knowledge of new teaching styles and techniques.

While generally students do not return to their high school so they can observe a different program, the Mount Horeb agricultural sciences department has undergone an overhaul, Allen said. The area of the high school where the department had been located was bulldozed and rebuilt, and the curriculum has changed, she said.

“We thought we could serve more kids and she would get a really good experience here,” Allen said. “She’s come up with all kinds of ways to engage kids. It takes a lot of energy and hard work.”

When Schulenberg is not teaching or prepping for her two classes, she observes and helps with other classes and works with the FFA. She will work through the end of the semester in January, although she is graduating in December.

Allen said the relationship she and Arnold have with Schulenberg is more “shoulder to shoulder” rather than the younger teacher learning from the older ones.

“Ms. Schulenberg is a sharp individual at what she does, and I am not really sure all of the time who is mentoring who,” Allen said. “It isn’t just a one way street here. Dr. Arnold and I are getting a lot out of this, too.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.