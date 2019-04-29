The interim principal of Madison's Memorial High School will stay in the position permanently.
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said in an email to families Monday that Matt Hendrickson has been selected to head up the high school. Last summer, Hendrickson, then-assistant principal at Memorial, was appointed to serve as principal on an interim basis after his predecessor, Jay Affeldt, left the school for a position in the Madison School District administration.
"Matt has done an outstanding job as interim principal," Cheatham said. "I couldn't be more excited to have him continue to lead the school as head principal."
Also Monday, it was announced that the Lowell Elementary principal would leave the school to take over as head of Hamilton Middle School.
John Burkholder said in an email to Lowell families the five years he spent at the East Side school "have been some of the most rewarding and fulfilling years of my entire career."
Burkholder has also been a principal at Midvale and Leopold elementary schools, according to an email Cheatham sent to Hamilton families.
He earned a doctorate in education policy and administration, has more than 20 years of experience leading schools and won the district's Principal of the Year award in 2017, Cheatham said.