Interim East High School principal to take over job permanently

Interim Principal Brendan Kearney will become Madison East High School's permanent leader.

Kearney, who started the job on an interim basis this fall, was named principal Thursday. In an email to parents, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said Kearney has done an outstanding job in the position.

"As you know, we continue to be incredibly focused this year on our vision as a district," Belmore said. "We know that vision doesn't come to life without dynamic leaders in every school, and I know that Brendan will continue to be an excellent leader for your school."

Kearney has spent the majority of his educational career in New York City and Madison where he has focused on "improving learning outcomes for all students through equitable access to rigorous, high-quality instruction," Belmore said.

He holds two master's degrees: One in secondary English education from Pace University in New York and another in social justice leadership from UW-Madison.

Before becoming interim principal, Kearney had worked as an English teacher, an English team leader and an AVID teacher at East.