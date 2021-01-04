Inspired by her adopted daughters, retired school counselor's book tells of finding a forever home

A lot of meaning is packed into the first book published by a retired Middleton school counselor.

The picture book features a Chinese gingko tree that becomes too large where it is growing in the bedroom of Natalie, who is adopted. So Gingko and Natalie set off on an adventure to find the adopted Chinese tree an earthen home.

Kathy Nieber-Lathrop wrote the book inspired by her two adopted daughters from China and experiences she’s had with them.

Illustrator Steven Andriantsiratahina said he, too, could relate to the tree in the book “Gingko Finds Her Forever Home.”

Andriantsiratahina’s parents are from Madagascar, but he was born in Kenosha when his father was studying for his master’s and doctorate. He moved with his parents and three siblings to Madagascar when he was a child. But he has family friends who now live in Madison, and they said he could stay with them if he moved back to Wisconsin, which he did in 2018.

“Despite not being adopted, I can very well relate to the gingko,” he said. “It is growing too large for her little room. It is time to move out.”