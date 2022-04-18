Inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe, Edgewood art students create felt wall hangings of Wisconsin wilfdlowers

A process that creates fabric using water, soap and agitation turned piles of fluffy, colored wool into vibrant wall hangings of Wisconsin native wildflowers.

Edgewood High School students created the fabric with flower designs by learning a wet felting process. The students worked in groups so five different wall hanging panels were created and will hang in the school’s new library, which opened in the fall of 2020.

“The texture is really fun to play with. It’s like really squishy,” junior Marcio Sierra said.

Freshman Lydia Shannon said she liked putting the wool in place.

“It was very pretty at the time because it’s so fluffy,” she said.

The process, which took a good portion of the school day, was open to the advanced 2D and 3D art class students taught by Stephanie Baertlein, and the school’s Art Club, which she advises.

Baertlein originally planned to have students go on a field trip to the farm in Big Rock, Illinois, where Natasha Lehrer Lewis, fiber artist and educator, raises sheep. Her fiber arts studio, which is called Esther’s Place, is a couple of miles down the road from the farm.

The idea was for the students to to see the farm and be exposed to the whole process of shearing the sheep and taking it from raw form to art form, Baertlein said. In addition to the farm tour, the students would have completed a small individual project.

But when Baertlein was unable to get a bus to transport her students to the farm, she decided to create an in-school field trip with Lehrer Lewis serving as a visiting artist. She also liked that the finished project would make the students feel a part of the library.

“This was a really good opportunity to work large and do something we wouldn’t typically do in the classroom,” Baertlein said. “I thought it was an amazing experience for the kids just to get their hands on a totally different medium.”

Baertlein started out with idea that the students would recreate some paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe, who attended Sacred Heart Academy, now known as Edgewood High School. But the librarian had hoped for something more original, so the project instead took inspiration from O’Keeffe, who is known for her large-scale flower paintings.

“We wanted it to be true to Wisconsin and also celebrate Georgia O’Keeffe, so we did Wisconsin native wildflowers,” Baertlein said.

The five panels showcase wild bergamot (bee balm), columbine, butterfly weed, wood violet and coneflower.

The students followed a type of wet felting called nuno felting, which used a gauzy silk fabric as a base for fusing the wool. Sometimes heat is part of the wet felting process but it wasn’t incorporated this time.

The wet felting process was tricky, the students said.

“It can’t be too thick, but we didn’t want it all splotchy,” junior Jasper Colaluca said.

Sophomore Avery Fisher said when starting out, the students had to be careful to put the wool in the right places to create the look of the flower they were trying to replicate.

One group of students had fun designing the coneflower panel by incorporating 10 bees.

“We came up with the bee project because we wanted each bee to ‘be yourself,’” sophomore Alex Munn said.

But it also meant making sure to incorporate plenty of pollen, said junior Alex Flint.

Senior Kaylin Green-Betty said the project was especially meaningful to her because she is doing an art project on sheep.

“I want to learn more about the wool and incorporate it in my project possibly,” she said.

Lehrer Lewis said this was the first time she worked with a group who took on the whole project starting with the design. Usually she starts by giving a group a sketch and has the fibers divided and ready.

“It was a nice creative stretch and a nice medium for them,” Lehrer Lewis said. “I loved how they (wall hangings) kind of represented the personality of the group as well. I felt each piece was representative of the artists that made it.”

Lehrer Lewis said the students developed team-working and communication skills during the process.

“They definitely took it beyond an art experience to a great social experience, as well,” she said.

Baertlein said processing the wool by agitating the fibers, which causes them to stick together, and removing the water was a long operation that tested the students.

“It was a really good sense of accomplishment and satisfaction,” she said. “There were some lessons on perseverance, so it was a really great project to do.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.