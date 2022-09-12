Inspire Early Childhood Learning Center really is like a zoo

If you are driving on Highway M past Governor Nelson State Park, you probably don’t expect to look on the other side of the road and see camels and zebras grazing in a field.

That’s especially true when you see a sign on the property for Inspire Early Childhood Learning Center — a sprawling 40 acres on Oncken Road in Waunakee, but overlooking the highway. The idea that exotic animals would be part of a preschool seems fantastical.

But the surprises don’t end there. Glass-walled enclosures inside Inspire are home to one macaw, two ring-tailed lemurs and two prairie dogs.

Inspire also has five playgrounds, including a water play area, a sand area with an 18-foot child-operated crane and a mini city called “Inspire Town” for dramatic play. An underground tunnel, which existed when the property was purchased, gives direct access to the 422 acres of Governor Nelson State Park.

Founder and owner Bob Davis left the electrical engineering field for something that inspired him more and was attracted to the ways he could be creative. He opened his first preschool, Little Explorers, where the large animals are mostly of the farm variety, about 15 years ago. Then he kicked it up a notch with Inspire, which opened in 2018.

“Kids are really curious about animals in general,” Davis said. “The horse and lamas and sheep worked really well ... We thought why not take it to the next level.”

Inspire hires three zookeepers to take care of the animals, which also include two kangaroos and seven peacocks in addition to the two zebras, two camels and animals kept inside.

The center features a full gym and an art studio. The furniture and lockers were built out of wood by an Amish craftsman, and thought went into other playground equipment choices.

“We want to create a really high-quality experience,” Davis said.

The zoo-like environment was not at the forefront of parent Bethany Piechowski’s mind as she talked about why she sent her younger son, Calvin, to Inspire after he went to Little Explorers, which Davis still co-owns. Calvin moved to the new school because of the location in relation to his mom’s job and was one of the first children to attend there.

“Calvin has kind of grown up around the zebras and the camels and the kangaroos,” said Piechowski, of Sun Prairie. “They are just part of the landscape there because Calvin doesn’t know anything different.”

Piechowski said Calvin, who turns 5 on Sunday, aced the tests checking his readiness mentally and emotionally for early entrance to kindergarten.

“It is kind of a good litmus test as far as Inspire’s quality goes,” she said.

Piechowski said she likes Inspire’s project-based approach and the quality of the staff. She also appreciates the center’s use of conscious discipline, which the family has adopted at home.

Davis described the discipline approach as “meeting children where they are at in their social and emotional development and teaching them how to manage their emotions and make good choices.”

Inspire enrolls about 250 students and another 150 are on a wait list, so expansion is a strong possibility, Davis said. The center has programs for various ages as young as 6 weeks, including a Waunakee School District 4K program. After-school and summer programs are offered to children as old as 12.

Davis, a father of three grown children, opened Little Explorers with his former wife after she ran an in-home day care. He has immersed himself in the early childhood field and sees his centers as a chance to pioneer new ideas and influence early childhood development statewide.

“We want to frame what learning is like,” he said. “(The children) understand that this is a way that (they) can understand how things work (and) they see these as tools for them to do more learning.”

In addition to being project-based, the center’s program aims to build on a child’s mindset. It also is designed to build and strengthen characteristics like persistence, curiosity, creativity, optimism, courage and zest with the idea that they are the best predictors of future success, even better than IQ, Davis said.

“What we want is for their first learning experiences to be super, super interesting,” Davis said. “These are the students who will excel. They go in really ready to learn and excited to learn.”

Saryn Cushing-Leubner applied to work at Inspire after she saw it being built as she passed it on her way to work at another preschool and then began researching what she could find out about it.

“I stalked the place,” she said. “I knew from day one that is where I wanted to be.”

Cushing-Leubner, a toddler classroom educator who also mentors other educators, said she was attracted to the project approach through play-based learning.

“The fact that we can follow the lead of the children in a more intentional and exploratory way. We can really be their guide,” she said.

She also likes that the children can be exposed to nature. She said when the center first opened the grounds were muddy, and even that was a learning experience.

“We got to explore that mud,” she said.

