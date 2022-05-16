Inflation drives $28 million increase in Madison School District referendum projects

Madison School District referendum projects could cost $28 million more than voters approved due to inflation, according to data in a presentation to be given to the Madison School Board on Monday night.

So far, the district plans to use $7 million from a second payment of revenues from the closure of Tax Incremental District (TID) 25 that they’re expected to receive in the coming fiscal year to cover a portion of the additional $28 million.

The district also plans to pull money from its general education fund to cover the additional cost but it was unclear if and what programs would be affected as a result. District officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Materials costs and regular construction contracts are coming in very high,” district financial officer Ross MacPherson said in an April interview. “We are still on track to complete all renovations as planned but inflation is certainly a real impact.”

District voters widely backed a $317 million capital referendum in November 2020 that would direct $280 million to revitalize the four main high schools with additions and renovations, such as updating science labs, replacing decades-old mechanical systems and upgrading athletic facilities.

Plans also included a new elementary school in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood south of the Beltline for a cost of $25 million to $30 million and consolidation of the alternative Capital High into a renovated Hoyt School building on the Near West Side for $6 million.

But those plans were made before inflation reached historic highs in recent months — causing the cost of building materials, fuel and labor to skyrocket beyond what the district had projected. The new projected cost for the referendum projects is $345 million.

“We’re not reducing scope anywhere at this point, but we’re trying to do whatever value engineering we can to ensure that all these projects do get completed,” MacPherson said. Construction on all referendum projects is slated to begin in the summer.

Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, the government said Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest since 1981. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest rise in eight months. Even if it moderates, inflation will likely remain high well into 2023, economists say.

This story will be updated.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.