Independent review finds MMSD's COVID-19 precautions 'more than adequate'

An independent review of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Madison school district's facilities found that the steps taken by the district were "more than adequate" to create a safe environment for students, staff and parents.
The 176-page report was posted to the Madison Metropolitan School District's website Tuesday. McKinstry, a local building company, conducted the Feb. 26 analysis of the school buildings and physical changes, such as air filters, that have been put in place to protect from COVID-19.
The report comes as the district plans to reopen next Tuesday, starting with kindergarten students. Teachers and community members have expressed frustration with the reopening plan, arguing that staff should be vaccinated first.
Some teachers and staff plan to teach their online classes from outside of the building Thursday to protest returning to in-person classes before being immunized.
McKinstry said "it is clear" that the safety precautions the district has taken "meet or exceed" recommendations from local health officials and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.
One of McKinstry's focus areas is helping ensure health care environments are safe.
The group said the measures also "meet or exceed" those taken by the other 14 school districts that were reviewed.
"It is McKinstry’s opinion that MMSD is taking more than adequate COVID 19 Mitigation measures to provide their staff, students, parents, and other visitors with a safe environment to learn and work in," the report states.
McKinstry inspected the air filters at Emerson, Marquette, Sandburg and Elvehjem elementary schools, along with O'Keefe Middle School and La Follette High School. The group found that high performance filters have been installed in all of the schools.
The district also installed additional air cleaners in nurses stations and rooms and is operating "air handling equipment" for an additional two hours before and after school to "flush out the building spaces," McKinstry said.
McKinstry noted that the district has also added barriers in some classrooms and high traffic areas, markings to help the flow through hallways, more space between desks, increased cleaning and a mask requirement.