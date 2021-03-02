Independent review finds MMSD's COVID-19 precautions 'more than adequate'

An independent review of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Madison school district's facilities found that the steps taken by the district were "more than adequate" to create a safe environment for students, staff and parents.

The 176-page report was posted to the Madison Metropolitan School District's website Tuesday. McKinstry, a local building company, conducted the Feb. 26 analysis of the school buildings and physical changes, such as air filters, that have been put in place to protect from COVID-19.

The report comes as the district plans to reopen next Tuesday, starting with kindergarten students. Teachers and community members have expressed frustration with the reopening plan, arguing that staff should be vaccinated first.

Some teachers and staff plan to teach their online classes from outside of the building Thursday to protest returning to in-person classes before being immunized.