Independent review finds Madison schools COVID-19 precautions 'more than adequate'

An independent review of COVID-19 mitigation measures at Madison School District buildings found that the steps taken are "more than adequate" to create a safe environment for students, staff and parents.

The 176-page report was posted to the district's website Tuesday. McKinstry, a local building company, conducted the Feb. 26 analysis of the school buildings and physical changes, such as air filters, that have been put in place to protect from COVID-19.

The report comes as the district plans to start reopening to in-person learning March 9, beginning with kindergarten students. Teachers and some community members have expressed frustration with the reopening plan, arguing that staff should be vaccinated first.

Some teachers and staff plan to teach their online classes from outside their schools buildings Thursday to protest returning to in-person classes before being immunized.