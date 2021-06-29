Independent Madison charter school sued by former landlord

A state-authorized Madison charter school was sued Friday for breaking its contract with a former landlord and allegedly not paying tens of thousands of dollars in rent and utility bills.

Milestone Democratic School opened in August on the city’s Southeast Side with the motto “by youth, for youth.” It touts itself as a place where students in seventh grade through high school can create their own curriculum and have control over school design and function.

But according to the Verona-based company that owns the school’s former site in Fitchburg, Milestone ended its 33-month lease for that space early, failed to pay for several months’ worth of occupancy and utility service, and has left the company, World Wide World, unable to re-lease more than a third of the space Milestone had been occupying.

Although Milestone rented the Fitchburg property, it never conducted school there before moving to the Madison site. Sean Anderson, one of the founders of the school and now an adviser and secretary of the board of directors, said Milestone canceled its lease after determining it would be cost-prohibitive to bring the building up to code for use as a school.