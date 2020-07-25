Independent Madison charter Milestone Democratic School designed 'by youth, for youth'

When he taught in the Edgerton School District for five years, Anderson said he spent two of the years “prototyping” the idea of designing a school with students in his classroom.

In 2017, Anderson and a partner approached the UW System’s Office of Educational Opportunity about starting an independent charter; the school’s design team was formed the next year; and Milestone received approval from the System in 2019 to open as Madison’s third independent charter.

Independent charters are tuition-free, public schools authorized by government entities other than school districts and not under the supervision of local school boards. The other two in Madison are One City Schools and Isthmus Montessori Academy.

For 2020-21, Milestone is seeking a minimum enrollment of 30 students across grades seven through 12 and has a cap of 64 students in total, said Anderson, who will serve as an advisor. So far fewer than 20 students are going through the enrollment process.

The first day of school is Aug. 27, but enrollment can happen throughout the school year, he said.

Despite the pandemic meaning a remote start, Milestone recently signed a five-year lease to take over the former Madison Media Institute building, 2758 Dairy Drive, on the city’s Southeast Side.