In YouTube video, Oregon High School senior alleges sexual assault; faults district, police response

An Oregon High School senior took to YouTube to share her experience as a survivor of sexual assault, and to criticize the Oregon School District and Oregon Police Department for what she said was inadequate handling of the allegation.
In the video posted Sunday, the girl said she had wanted to address the topic at an all-school assembly at Oregon High School but the request was denied, so she chose the even more public forum of YouTube to speak about the assault she said occurred years earlier.
"If you have never had a traumatic experience happen to you, it's hard to understand," the girl said near the beginning of the video. "I'm hoping my story can help people understand how that feels so that maybe we can make a change."
The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the girl since the newspaper was unable to reach her and typically does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent.
Now a senior, the student said the assault occurred three years earlier, when she was a freshman at Oregon High School. She does not say where the alleged assault occurred but said she felt compelled to tell her counselor about it after she heard another student claimed to have been assaulted by the same person. Her counselor then asked her to tell both the school resource officer and her parents, she said.
Asked if she wanted to press charges, the girl said she needed time to think about it. But when she later said she did, she said, the school resource officer, whom she identifies as Officer G, told her it was "too late." It's not clear what that would have been a reference to, since the statute of limitations for bringing sexual assault charges in Wisconsin ranges from 3 years to no limit depending on the severity of the offense.
In the video, the student alleges the officer told her to "just get over it."
The girl also said she was made to sit next to her abuser in a class, which caused her more emotional and mental anguish, and that she was forced to change classes when she brought the issue to the school administration.
"The way the school and the police handled my case was almost as traumatizing as the assault that occurred," the student said. "I constantly got reminded over and over again about the details from my assault. My grades started to slip and I couldn't focus in classes."
Both the Oregon School District and Oregon Police Department declined to answer questions about the video, citing an open and active investigation into the alleged sexual assault as well as student privacy laws.
“When we receive reports of sexual assault, we quickly investigate in accordance with district policies, refer to the appropriate authorities and offer continued support for survivors, including partnering with mental health professionals and the Rape Crisis Center,” district spokesperson Erika Mundinger said in an email Thursday.
Mundinger said she was unable to respond to questions about whether that protocol was followed three years ago, when the student said she first reported the assault, because she was prohibited by student privacy laws from speaking about her case.
Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf also would not address the girl's claims but said her case was opened three years ago, closed and reopened again recently. She did not respond when asked why the case was closed initially.
"The investigation may begin for various reasons, and there may be a pause or an end in that process based upon various factors," Pagenkopf said in an email. "If new information comes to our attention, we are certainly willing and committed to reinvigorate an investigation or initiate a more formal investigation into the matter."