In YouTube video, Oregon High School senior alleges sexual assault; faults district, police response

An Oregon High School senior took to YouTube to share her experience as a survivor of sexual assault, and to criticize the Oregon School District and Oregon Police Department for what she said was inadequate handling of the allegation.

In the video posted Sunday, the girl said she had wanted to address the topic at an all-school assembly at Oregon High School but the request was denied, so she chose the even more public forum of YouTube to speak about the assault she said occurred years earlier.

"If you have never had a traumatic experience happen to you, it's hard to understand," the girl said near the beginning of the video. "I'm hoping my story can help people understand how that feels so that maybe we can make a change."

The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the girl since the newspaper was unable to reach her and typically does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Now a senior, the student said the assault occurred three years earlier, when she was a freshman at Oregon High School. She does not say where the alleged assault occurred but said she felt compelled to tell her counselor about it after she heard another student claimed to have been assaulted by the same person. Her counselor then asked her to tell both the school resource officer and her parents, she said.