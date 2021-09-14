In Madison visit, NEA president predicts COVID vaccine requirement coming for students

“I taught eighth grade science for over 30 years and we never had a conversation about vaccine requirements which have been in place forever. I still have my 41-year-old son’s vaccination card, when did this become a controversial political football?” she said. “COVID is new, and so we’re following the science and we’re developing the vaccines in a way that they are safe and now we have the final approval from the FDA and so we need to get past that conversation.”

Jenkins said he supports and strongly encourages vaccination for all adults in the community and cited a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff, which the district plans to present to the Madison School Board on Monday. For now, he said he prefers to leave the decision up to parents to have their children vaccinated.

“I do think that we have to take the utmost sense of urgency around the fact that our children under 12 cannot be vaccinated,” he said.

Jones said he, personally, would support a vaccine requirement for eligible students but he was unable to speak on behalf of MTI without first polling members.