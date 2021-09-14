In Madison visit, NEA president predicts COVID vaccine requirement coming for students

The head of the National Education Association said COVID-19 vaccine requirements for eligible students could soon be a reality and lambasted the political climate surrounding virus mitigation efforts during a press conference Tuesday in Madison.
“We’ve always supported vaccinating students and educators, all of those folks in the school community, because we know the more people who are vaccinated, the safer that community is,” NEA President Becky Pringle said during a press conference outside of Hawthorne Elementary School.
“That’s where we’re going," she added. "I know that’s where we’re going. Eventually we’ll get there, but we need to remember that this is not new. Requiring vaccinations goes back.”
Pringle joined Gov. Tony Evers, State Superintendent Jill Underly, Wisconsin Education Association Council president Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and Madison Teachers Inc. president Mike Jones in a visit to the East Side elementary school to promote community schools as well as an effort to direct federal COVID-19 relief funds to support public schools in Wisconsin.
Evers and Underly did not take part in the press conference, following a closed meeting between Pringle, the head of the nation’s largest labor union, and state and local leaders.
Pringle said requiring students to get vaccinated before attending public school is not new, citing the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. She also rebuked the recent politicization of the public health effort.
“I taught eighth grade science for over 30 years and we never had a conversation about vaccine requirements which have been in place forever. I still have my 41-year-old son’s vaccination card, when did this become a controversial political football?” she said. “COVID is new, and so we’re following the science and we’re developing the vaccines in a way that they are safe and now we have the final approval from the FDA and so we need to get past that conversation.”
Jenkins said he supports and strongly encourages vaccination for all adults in the community and cited a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff, which the district plans to present to the Madison School Board on Monday. For now, he said he prefers to leave the decision up to parents to have their children vaccinated.
“I do think that we have to take the utmost sense of urgency around the fact that our children under 12 cannot be vaccinated,” he said.
Jones said he, personally, would support a vaccine requirement for eligible students but he was unable to speak on behalf of MTI without first polling members.
The Milwaukee School Board approved a vaccination requirement for all teachers and staff and announced a $100 incentive for students who are eligible to get vaccinated during a meeting last week. Religious and medical accommodations will be allowed for teachers and staff, but exempt individuals will be required to take part in COVID-19 testing twice per week, according to an announcement by Milwaukee Public Schools.
The deadline for Milwaukee teachers, and students who are seeking the incentive, to provide proof of full vaccination is Nov. 1.
Outside of Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a vaccine requirement, with an Oct. 31 deadline, for eligible students making them the first large public school district to do so. The district received support on the measure from two of California’s major teachers unions, according to the LA Times.
As of Tuesday, children under 12 are not yet eligible to be inoculated against the COVID-19 virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases among children under 18 in Wisconsin has decreased in September so far, after spiking at the end of August according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The DHS recorded a steady increase in cases from June through August, culminating in 2,808 children across the state who received a positive COVID diagnosis during the week of Aug. 29. According to preliminary data, 14 children across the state received a positive COVID diagnosis during the week of Sept. 12.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases among children under 18 in Wisconsin was 90,254 on Sunday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases that required hospitalization among children under 18 was 1,353 on Monday, 45 of those children were in the intensive care unit and three died, according to DHS data.